Get Yourself Boxing Ready Ahead of the Stacked Anthony Joshua/Deontay Wilder Card

On the 15th of November, boxing made headlines the world over, and for once, it did so for the right reasons. Two of the UK’s biggest promotions, namely Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, came together to comprise perhaps the greatest boxing card ever seen. It will take place on December 23rd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and some of the biggest names on the planet will be in action.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will battle it out with Sweden’s Otto Wallin, the man who very nearly defeated Tyson Fury a couple of years ago. In addition, American knockout artist Deontay Wilder will face off against former WBO champion Joseph Parker, while talented Brit Daniel Dubois will face the brash Jarrell Miller.

The card is already eagerly anticipated despite only just being announced. To get you ready, here are three things you should do to pass some time before the mouth-watering event.

Play Super Prize Punch Luckytap Online Slot Game

We all love the thrill of the chase and playing online slot games can offer you just that. Super Prize Punch Luckytap features a boxing theme with gloves, punching bags, and even a boxing ring. The objective of the game is simple: land knockout punches and potentially bag yourself big payouts and bonuses.

Anthony Joshua found the right hand! Monstrous knockout #JoshuaHelenius pic.twitter.com/5fcqraD8zN — Ben Damon (@ben_damon) August 12, 2023

There are plenty of no-wagering casino offers out there at the moment, meaning that anything you win with the aforementioned bonus money, you can withdraw right away without having to spend eons trying to meet the wagering requirement.

Join a Boxing Gym

Joining a boxing gym allows you to get close to boxing, and you can sign up for classes where experienced trainers help improve your skills. Gyms have not only boxing equipment such as punching bags, gloves, and speed bags but also fellow members who you can gain knowledge and

motivation from. Sparring with other aspiring boxers is an excellent way to learn new styles, develop your defense skills, and form relationships with like-minded people.

Watch Classic Boxing Fights

Of course, the sport boasts a rich history with many prolific showdowns fondly remembered as huge cultural events. Many avid boxing fans argue that modern sportsmen can’t compare to the olden goldies, renowned for their hyperbolic pre-fight preamble and revolutionary moves in the ring. However, many others contest this and refer to boxers like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who have paved the way for a new era on the scene.

If you want to make your verdict, why not start by working your way back and watching precious footage of stars like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson? The upcoming card features a bucketload of mammoth heavyweights, but do you reckon they’d stand up against the likes of the former greats?

Failing that, you can watch some of AJ’s greatest victories including his knockout win against former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko or his composed outpointing of Andy Ruiz Jr., gaining redemption for his knockout loss in Madison Square Garden months prior.