The Dark Horses of UFC: Underrated Fighters to Watch Out For

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is home to some of the most talented fighters in the world. As in most sports, there are always a handful of fighters who fly under the radar but possess immense talent and potential. These unsung heroes never fail to amaze both fans and opponents with their exceptional skills and unwavering determination. This article will look at UFC’s underdogs and show you the ones you should definitely keep an eye on.

Calvin Kattar: Men’s Featherweight

Although considered an underdog by many, Calvin Kattar has solidified his position as a dominant force in the men’s featherweight division. As of June 27, 2023, he proudly claims the #7 spot in his weight class which showcases his undeniable skills and talent. With an impressive professional record of 23 wins and 7 losses Kattar has consistently proven his ability to excel in the unforgiving octagon.

What truly sets Kattar apart is his exceptional striking ability and knockout power. Out of his 23 victories, an astonishing 11 have been achieved through knockouts. This remarkable accomplishment speaks volumes about his prowess as a fighter, so it’s no surprise that both fans and fellow fighters hold him in high regard.

Competing at a weight limit of 145 pounds (65.8 kg), Kattar has firmly established himself as a formidable contender in the men’s featherweight category. His name evokes excitement and anticipation as he continues to impress with his undeniable talent and unwavering toughness. Calvin Kattar is a fighter who commands respect – and rightfully so.

Xiaonan Yan: Women’s Strawweight

Xiaonan Yan is a rising star in the women’s strawweight division. She is considered to be a hidden gem in the highly competitive women’s division of the UFC. At the age of 29, Yan had built an impressive record of 10-1 with one no contest. Now, she holds a total of 17 wins and only 3 losses. It’s worth noting that five out of her seven victories before joining the UFC were achieved through knockout, showcasing her devastating power. She currently has 8 wins with knockouts under her belt.

Strawweight is a weight class in combat sports, including MMA, that typically ranges from 105 to 115 pounds (47.6 to 52.2 kilograms). Yan has showcased her skills and talent in various MMA promotions and has gained recognition for her performances in the strawweight division. Her striking ability and footwork are exceptional which allows her to outmaneuver her opponents and land significant strikes. Yan’s relentless pace and well-rounded skill set make her a fighter to watch out for.

Marvin Vettori: Middleweight

Marvin Vettori is a rising star in the middleweight division. With a record of 19 wins, 7 losses and 1 draw, Vettori has showcased his well-rounded skills inside the arena. Known for his aggressive style and solid striking, he has the ability to dominate his opponents. Vettori’s relentless pressure and determination make him a dark horse in the middleweight division.

Those who have doubts about this amazing fighter just need to remember that Marvin Vettori has never been knocked down in his entire UFC career, making him quite a force of power in the octagon.

Final thoughts

While the UFC is filled with talented fighters, there are always those who fly under the radar and surprise everyone with their skills and determination. Calvin Kattar, Xiaonan Yan and Marvin Vettori are three dark horses in their respective divisions who are worth keeping an eye on. Their impressive performances and potential to be top contenders make them exciting fighters to watch. As the UFC continues to evolve, it is important to recognize and appreciate the underrated fighters who bring excitement and unpredictability to the sport.