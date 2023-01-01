Chloe Watson Crowned New European Flyweight Champion – Boxing News







Watson sees off France’s Justine Lallemand in bruising battle in Bolton as Dan Toward makes pro debut with crushing KO win

Chloe Watson says “this is just the beginning” after she won the European flyweight title in a bruising Bolton battle, live and free-to-air on Channel 5.

The pride of Birkenhead defeated France’s Justine Lallemand on points at the Toughsheet Community Stadium last night, awarded victory by the ringside judges with scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

Watson, 23, was roared on by a raucous band of supporters at the Wasserman Boxing event as she claimed the first title of her professional career, in only her seventh professional contest.

Guided in the corner by British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, Watson got to grips with the experienced Lallemand and her relentless pressure told as she took a unanimous decision win, in front of the Channel 5 cameras.

After a fight that was delivered in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum, Chloe Watson said: “It was a good scrap, as you can see from the bump on my head!

“This is my first title as a professional and it means so much. I knew this fight was a step in the right direction and I know there is still loads to work on in the gym so this is just the beginning.”

Following Watson’s title triumph, super welterweight Dan Toward stepped into the ring for the first time as a professional and made a massive statement.

The 10 times national amateur champion from Newcastle, stopped Fabrizio Rubino late in the second round to announce himself in the paid ranks.

He told Channel 5 afterwards: “I am my own worst critic and always feel like I can box better but it was still a good performance and I got the finish.

“I’m back out again in Sunderland, on December 16, on the Josh Kelly undercard and I will be bringing big nights to the North East myself in the future.”

And in the other of the night’s Main Card fights, heavyweight Nathan Gorman returned after over a year out of the ring, a lost a decision to Ukraine’s Bohdan Myronets.

A scrappy affair ended with Myronets – who upset Kash Ali in July – being awarded a 77-76 victory after eight rounds.

