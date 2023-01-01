Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez Promotes His First Show At Home – Boxing News







Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, the first Mexican boxer to capture a world super middleweight title, will promote his first pro boxing show in Mexico this Friday night at Cancha German Evers in his hometown of Mazatlán.

Ramirez’ promotional company, Zurdo Promotions, presents “Zurd01,” a scheduled seven-fight card showcasing a pair of undefeated heavyweights fighting out Houston, Zachary Spiller (4-0, 4 KOs) and Danielle Perkins (3-0, 1 KO), the 2019 World Championships (amateur) gold medalist.

Two Mazatlán fighters are also scheduled to be in action, super lightweights Alfonso Alvarez (2-1 (2 KOs) and Oscar Velez (1-0, 1 KO), as well 23-year-old lightweight Jesus Leon (23-2-2, 19 KOs), from Culiacan.

“I’m happy and grateful to be able to give back to my hometown of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico and be in a position to promote my first of many events,” Zurdo said. “There is great talent here and I just want to be able to provide a bridge to help young boxers chase their dream to the fullest.

“Standing in the ring, proud of my roots in Mazatlán, I see beyond the punches. This event isn’t just about my fight; it’s about being a bridge. A bridge from this vibrant city to the grand stages of the U.S. I aim to pave the way for future fighters, to showcase their skill, heart, and determination. Join us as we carve a path for the next generation to cross borders and conquer dreams.”

Zurdo Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) is the mandatory challenger for World Boxing Association (WBA) Cruiserweight World Champion. He is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision victory over former world lightweight champion Joe Smith, Jr. (28-4) this past October 7th in their WBA eliminator fight.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt