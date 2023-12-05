Musician Denny Laine Dies at 79 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

British musician Denny Laine, who co-founded The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings, passed away December 5, 2023, at his home in Naples, Florida, following health setbacks from intestinal lung disease. He was 79.

Laine began playing guitar as a boy, inspired by gypsy jazz musician Django Reinhardt, and at age 12 he played his first solo performance, and began fronting the band Denny Laine and the Diplomats. In 1964, Laine left the Diplomats, and shortly afterward he was contacted to form a new band, the M&B 5, which was eventually changed to the Moody Blues. The Moody Blues released several singles, including the classic “Nights in White Satin”. In 1966 Laine quit the Moody Blues after two years and formed the Electric String Band, playing guitar and providing the vocals. The band, which failed to achieve national attention broke up.

In 1971, Laine joined Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda to form the band Wings. Laine provided lead and rhythm guitars, lead and backing vocals, keyboards, bass guitar and woodwind, in addition to writing and co-writing some of the group’s material. He remained with Wings for ten years. In 1981, Laine left Wings and embarked on a solo career, ultimately releasing 12 studio albums. His final solo album was released in 2008.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Denny Laine’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt