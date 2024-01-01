Legendary TV Producer, Norman Lear Dies at 101- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

What do ALL IN THE FAMILY (1971-1979), SANFORD & SON (1972-1978) and THE JEFFERSONS (1975-1985) have in common? Besides being beloved classic TV series, they were all produced by one of the most successful and respected men in Hollywood- Norman Lear. Those are just a few examples of the over 100 shows Lear produced, wrote, created or developed as far back as the 1950s. Norman Lear passed away December 5, 2023, of natural causes in his Los Angeles home. Lear was 101 years old.

The prolific TV writer was known for groundbreaking comedy and for incorporating social issues into his television series, a style of creativity that had brought otherwise divided people together, and for those moments in time, the only thing that mattered was taking the time to laugh.

Being a kid of the 80s, I remember watching a lot of shows (including the ones already mentioned) that Lear created and produced that would become classics, and to this day can still be found on TV on many streaming services. Some of those include GOOD TIMES (1974-1979), ONE DAY AT A TIME (1975-1984), SILVER SPOONS (1982-1987), and THE FACTS OF LIFE (1979-1988). His additional filmography includes the series THE MARTHA RAYE SHOW (1954-1956), MARY HARTMAN, MARY HARTMAN (1976-1977), MAUDE (1972-1978), SQUARE PEGS (1982-1983), 227 (1985-1990), and the feature films THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987) FRIED GREEN TOMATOES (1991). Lear also executive produced three LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE specials, where episodes of classic shows were performed live in front of a studio audience. The shows that were featured during these specials were ALL IN THE FAMILY, GOOD TIMES, THE FACTS OF LIFE and DIFF’RENT STROKES.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Norman Lear’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt