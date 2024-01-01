Ryan O’Neal Dies at 82- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Ryan O’Neal, star of classic films LOVE STORY (1970) and PAPER MOON (1973), passed away December 8, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. No cause of death was given. It has been previously reported that O’Neal was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, a decade after he was first diagnosed with leukemia. He was 82. O’Neal was the father of 4 children: actress and Oscar winner Tatum O’Neal, Griffin O’Neal, Patrick O’Neal and Redmond O’Neal, whom he shared with longtime life partner Farrah Fawcett.

Patrick Ryan O’Neal was born April 20, 1942, in Los Angeles. Before starting his career in acting he trained as an amateur boxer. He fought in 16 matches from 1956-1959, resulting in twelve wins and four losses.

O’Neal’s acting career began in 1960, guest-starring on an episode of THE MANY LOVES OF DOBIE GILLIS, I the episode titled “The Hunger Strike”. More guest-spots followed including THE UNTOUCHABLES, LARAMIE, MY THREE SONS, LEAVE IT TO BEAVER, and THE VIRGINIAN. In 1964 he was cast in his first high profile project, the TV series PEYTON PLACE (1964-1969). O’Neal played Rodney Harrington. The series was a great success, running for five seasons. After PEYTON PLACE, O’Neal was cast in the most memorable role of his career, the romantic drama LOVE STORY (1970). He played Oliver Barrett IV and starred opposite Ali MacGraw as Jennifer “Jenny” Cavilleri. The film features the famous line “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” The success of LOVE STORY would bring the follow-up sequel OLIVER’S STORY (1978), starring O’Neal with Candice Bergen. In PAPER MOON O’Neal played Moses “Mo” Pray, a con man. His daughter Tatum played the orphaned Addie. The film was a box office hit and won over the critics, praising both Ryan and Tatum’s performances, which led to Tatum winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, making her the youngest competitive Academy Award winner (at age 10).

O’Neal’s additional filmography includes PERRY MASON (1957-1966), WAGON TRAIN (1957-1965), THE BIG BOUNCE (1969), THE GAMES (1970), WHAT’S UP DOC (1972), THE THIEF WHO CAME TO DINNER (1973), A BRIDGE TOO FAR (1977), THE MAIN EVENT (1979), IRRECONCILABLE DIFFERENCES (1984), CHANCES ARE (1989), SLUMBER PARTY SLAUGHTER (2012) and BONES (2005-2017).

Here is a tribute piece I did on Ryan’s career a few years back that my publisher sent to him. He humbled me with his appreciation and thanks about it.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Ryan O’Neal’s family during their time of grief.

