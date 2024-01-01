Animal Stories Across the World: The Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital

The Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital was founded on 3rd of October 1999 as the first falcon hospital in the world. Over the years they have become the largest world-wide and a leading falcon medicine institution. In 2007 the hospital opened its pet care centre to treat small and large animals. The centre also has one of the largest pet hotels in the UAE. Yearly they receive around 11,000 falcons for different treatments and services. They can hospitalize up to 250 falcons at one time. The Falcon is the national bird of the UAE. If you want to learn more about the hospital, check out their website.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how The Falcon Hospital was founded?

The Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital was founded on 3rd of October 1999 as the first public falcon hospital in the world and it’s part of the Abu Government. Over the years, we have become the largest falcon hospital world-wide and leading falcon medicine institution.

KB: Is the hospital treating any other animals aside from falcons?

Aside from falcons, ADFH specializes in the treatment of all bird species. Additionally, ADFH has opened its Pet Care Centre on 1st of July 2007 which was originally built as a boarding facility for cats and dogs but has now expanded to a large modern small animal hospital with latest technology and equipment. It also comprises one of the largest pet hotels in UAE.

KB: How many falcons do you treat daily?

During the hunting season, we receive up to 150 falcons per day. Yearly, we receive around 11,000 falcons for different treatments and services.

KB: Where are the falcons coming from?

All falcons are bred in captive breeding centers which are in UAE, Europe and the US. As we are a public falcon hospital, we receive falcons from private owners, breeders and VIPs from different Emirates as well as the whole Gulf region.

KB: What are the most common injuries falcons are treated for?

Falcons can suffer from extensive injuries that they sustain usually during training and hunting. They may range from skin wounds, soft tissue injuries to fractures of the legs and wings. Falcons also often have parasitic and bacterial diseases. As we put a lot of emphasis on prevention of diseases, owners bring their falcons for regular preventive examinations to the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital. This has improved the health status of falcons tremendously and increased their life span.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what daily work at The Hospital looks like?

We deal with different cases daily for preventive treatments and different types of check-ups like full examination before and after hunting, check-ups before and after molting and even specific check-ups for treatment plans. Daily procedures range from the simplest routine services like clipping beaks and talons to the most complicated procedures like orthopedic surgeries. Endoscopies, x-rays and diagnostic tests performed by our extensive laboratory are only some of the procedures that you will witness being done daily at Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital.

Aside from these, we also deal with emergency cases which we are open for 24/7. Some of these emergency cases are varied injuries like fractures which have often resulted from accidents during falcon training.

KB: How many falcons are you able to care for currently and how are they sent free in the wild?

First and foremost, most of the falcons we receive in our care are privately owned and are all captive-bred falcons, so they are not released in the wild. Owning a wild falcon is illegal and whenever we happen to come across a wild falcon in our hospital, we confiscate it and rehabilitate and have it ready for release. That is when the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Program comes in where Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital is a part of the preparation of falcons prior their release.

With regards to your question how many falcons are currently in our care, at the moment, we can hospitalize up to 250 falcons at one time.

KB: Can people volunteer to help in the hospital?

Right now, ADFH is not open for volunteer work.

KB: What is so special about falcons?

Falcons are strong and resilient creatures which is one of the main reasons that it is the national bird of the UAE.

