LGBTQ+ Indepth With… San Francisco Pride

Exclusive Interview with SF Pride’s President Nguyen Pham

By Karen Beishuizen

Photo Credits: San Francisco Pride and ProBonoPhoto

SF Pride is the world’s most iconic and one of the largest annual gatherings of the LGBTQ+ community and allies, convening 1,000,000+ attendees at our annual two-day celebration that brings together over 50,000 marchers across 200 parade contingents as well as many community-run stages and venues. Founded in 1970 as Gay Liberation March, it went through a few name changes and as of 1995 it is called San Francisco Pride. More than 200 groups marched in the 2023 SF Pride Parade. The highlight of their event is the San Francisco Pride Parade, which takes place on Sunday morning and kicks off from Beale Street along Market, ending at Market and 9th St. in the heart of downtown San Francisco. SF Pride President Nguyen Pham’s message to those who oppose is clear:

“We see you, and we invite you to change your attitude toward our community. Please get to know those around you who are LGBTQ+, and you will see that we wish and work for similar things, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. LGBTQ+ people cannot be legislated out of existence. We have always existed, and we will always exist”

KB: When was SF Pride founded?

It was founded in 1970 as “Gay Liberation March”:

1972: “Christopher Street West”

1973: “Gay Freedom Day”

1981: “International Lesbian & Gay Freedom Day Parade”

1995: “San Francisco Pride”

KB: What is The Pride celebrating?

San Francisco Pride is one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the world. Our mission is to create a space where everyone can come together to celebrate, honor, and uplift the diversity of our community. We are a non-profit organization that is dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through a variety of programs, events, and advocacy work. We have worked tirelessly to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility, and to create a more inclusive and equitable world for all. Our annual parade and festival bring together over a million people from around the world to celebrate the beauty and resilience of our community.

The Mission of the San Francisco Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Pride Celebration Committee is to educate the world, commemorate our heritage, celebrate our culture, and liberate our people.

KB: What is the SF Festival?

Each year, our festival, also known as the SF Pride Celebration, begins on a Saturday in Civic Center Plaza, located in downtown San Francisco, during the last full weekend of June. This event attracts people from all over the world and provides an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to celebrate diversity, equality, and love. The Celebration includes various entertainment options, including music, performances, food, and merchandise vendors, and a family garden where families can enjoy activities together.

KB: Many groups and organizations are participating. Can you name a few?

More than 200 groups marched in the 2023 SF Pride Parade. Examples include Dykes on Bikes, SF Lesbian and Gay Freedom Band, CHEER San Francisco, Openhouse, SF LGBT Center, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

KB: How is the SF Pride and Festival funded every year?

Our revenue model includes funding from a mix of sources, such as Parade participation fees, Celebration exhibitor fees, corporate sponsors, and individual donors.

Due to inflation of operational expenses, in 2023 we began requesting optional donations from attendees to help defray production costs.

KB: What makes SF Pride so special and why should everybody attend?

SF Pride is one of the few remaining large-scale Pride events in the world that is free and open to the public. This ensures financial accessibility to all who wish to attend so that individual cost is not a barrier to entry.

The highlight of our event is the San Francisco Pride Parade, which takes place on Sunday morning and kicks off from Beale Street along Market, ending at Market and 9th St. in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Our parade features a diverse group of marchers, including floats, dancers, and community organizations, who come together to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community and promote equality and justice for all. We invite you to join us for our annual celebration and take part in our mission of creating a world where everyone is free to be their authentic selves.

In 2023, SF Pride held our inaugural Human Rights Summit to address the time of unprecedented attacks on freedom and human rights for the LGBTQ+ community nationally and worldwide. Keynote speaker Imani Rupert-Gordon of the National Center for Lesbian Rights opened our session, and breakout sessions included panels on the Interconnectedness of Generations, trans activism in red states, race and intersectionality, AAPI hate, drag and freedom of expression, corporate activism, and more. Our event was presented at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. Our closing speaker was Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr.

In 2019, SF Pride made history by producing the SF Pride Golf Tournament, which is the first-ever PGA-endorsed LGBTQ+ sporting event. September 2023 will have the 5th annual edition of the SF Pride Golf Tournament at TPC Harding Park, home of the 2020 PGA Championship. The SF Pride Golf Tournament is the golf world’s biggest and best LGBTQ+ event, and we produce it in partnership with the Professional Golfers Association (NCPGA) and the First Tee of San Francisco, an international youth development organization.

KB: What do you think of all the religions out there who still see being LGBTQ as a sin?

SF Pride has compassion toward people of different belief systems; and it is a sin in itself to demonstrate and spread hatred against communities that are marginalized for immutable traits, such as sexual orientation, gender identity, and race.

KB: Did SF Pride ever have hate experiences over the years?

While SF Pride has had our share of protesters over the years, we acknowledge and respect diverse viewpoints, and we invite all people to show their support and solidarity toward our vibrant community that is under growing attack, both domestically and abroad.

The LGBTQ+ is worthy of protection and acceptance in the face of targeted violations against our art forms, our books, our history, and our healthcare.

KB: LGBTQ is still a crime in many countries around the world. How do you feel about this?

It is abhorrent to criminalize human beings on the basis of those with whom they share mutual love.

At San Francisco Pride, we believe that everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and valued for who they are. We are committed to creating a world where LGBTQ+ people can live, work, and thrive without fear of discrimination or violence. We are proud of our history and excited about the work we are doing to create a brighter future for all members of the LGBTQ+ community

KB: What would you like to say to all the haters out there?

We see you, and we invite you to change your attitude toward our community.

Please get to know those around you who are LGBTQ+, and you will see that we wish and work for similar things, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

LGBTQ+ people cannot be legislated out of existence. We have always existed, and we will always exist.

