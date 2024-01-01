“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Star Andre Braugher Dies at 61- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Andre Braugher, known for roles in BROOKLYN NINE-NINE and HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET, passed away December 11, 2023, after a brief illness. He was 61.

Braugher was born in Chicago on July 1, 1962. After high school he earned a scholarship to Stanford University, where he graduated with a BA in theatre in 1984. He then attended the Julliard School’s Drama Division, graduatig in 1988. Braugher’s acting career began in 1989 when he was cast in his first feature film, the historical war drama GLORY (1989), starring Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick. His first television role was as Detective Winston Blake in the TV movie KOJAK: ARIANA (1989), starring Telly Savalas. Braugher reprised his role of Detective Winston Blake four more times in the TV movies KOJAK: FATAL FLAW (1989), KOJAK: FLOWERS FOR MATTY (1990), KOJAK: IT’S ALWAYS SOMETHING (1990) and KOJAK: NONE SO BLIND (1990). Braugher found success with the KOJAK TV movies, but he is most well-known for his work on BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (2013-2021) and HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET (1993-1999). As Detective Frank Pembleton, Braugher appeared in 100 of the series 122 episodes. He reprised his role of Detective Frank Pembleton in the TV movie HOMICIDE: THE MOVIE (2000). In BROOKLYN NINE-NINE, Braugher played Raymod Holt, appearing in all 153 episodes of the series.

Braugher’s additional filmography includes STRIKING DISTANCE (1993), LAW & ORDER (1990-), PRIMAL FEAR (1996), CITY OF ANGELS (1998), FREQUENCY (2000), DUETS (2000), THE PRACTICE (1997-2004), GIDEON’S CROSSING (2000-2001), POSEIDON (2006), THE MIST (2007), FANTASTIC FOUR: RISE OF THE SILVER SURFER (2007), PASSENGERS (2008), SALT (2010), MEN OF A CERTAIN AGE (2009-2011), NEW GIRL (2011-2018), SPIRIT UNTAMED (2021), and THE GOOD FIGHT (2017-2022).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Andre Braugher’s family during their time of grief.

