The Pretzels The Republican Party Twists Into To Protect Donald Trump!







By Ron Signore

Patience is a virtue. Patience is also something I am already not great with. Patience is something that has continued to wear thin since 2016, but the steepest decline in patience had begun election day in 2020.

Everyday since has been an unreal test of my patience, coming to this very point in time, and I am sure will not improve much as we progress forward, either.

The 2020 election brought both fear and hope to drastic levels. I’d be hard pressed to think that any of us who had an interest in the election results felt any difference in a spectrum of thoughts. Though most of us understood that there may not be a clear winner that day, I don’t believe any of us were really prepared with what followed.

This unprecedented election during the pandemic lifted some regulations on voting, not illegally as some would claim but clearly has no concept of knowing the rules of our election process. Just like in 2015 during his initial campaign, Cheeto Blob had his narcissism in full run leading up to the vote spreading claims that if he didn’t win, it would only be because the election was a fraud. How could this beloved President lose- the country was at it’s “greatest prosperity” ever. Alas, I personally went to bed with the strong fear of him winning as I saw he was neck in neck, though ahead.

Waking up the next morning, things were still so close that no winner was confirmed, thus led to the longest 3 years politically of our lifetime. As we started to observe President Biden gain momentum in the counts, they were met with echoes of “stop the steal,” that spread like wildfire. Those three words were the genesis for every person ignorant to the rules of our elections to allow pandering to what they wanted to hear around those rules.

Mail in ballots became a focal point. Testimony claiming fraud and glitches in the Dominion voting machines raged through the right-wing media. This grew the anger of Cheeto supporters because they really wanted to believe there was no way he could have lost. The reality of the situation was old fashioned democracy won, and it aligned with the electoral college results of a President Biden winner. Ironically, Donald Chump lost both popular votes in each of his elections, which in reality do not mean all that much as we align a result, however it does show how the majority of people lean compared to the overall electoral college system.

Cries of election fraud became the next big thing. The loser’s crackpot attorneys, led by Rudy Giuliani, led a charge through the court systems, in addition to the recounts, to try and overturn the election results. Of the 55 lawsuits, only 1 came back with a ruling for the former White House resident, and without going into much detail, the impact of that ruling was negligible at best. During these recounts and tribulations, the amount of voter fraud charges was extremely minimal, and still showed a high percentage of those charges to be fraudulent voting committed by Chump supporters. However, the cries of a fraudulent election carried on, and daily, the conspiracy theorists came out with a new theory and belief that the election would get overturned.

The events put into motion from the election deniers became infamous. A demonstration that could only be truly described in reality of a riotous insurrection ensued. As MAGAts stormed the capitol building upon the influence of Chump Cheeto in efforts to halt the election ratification, many of us sat home and watched the chaos unfold. Almost never conceding (though he has slipped a few times in interviews) and not helping with a peaceful transfer of power.

Three years later, the record is still skipping. The big difference now is that Dump is crying election interference, something he should know about from his alleged collusion with Russian operatives in the 2016 election. Furthermore, he is doing it from a position at the forefront of the legal system…as a defendant.

Since he left office, along with the 2020 election, his business, the insurrection, and his relationship with women have been the center of investigations in the criminal and civil courts. All of a sudden, the law and order party has no interest in the law being upheld. The party stands behind the bellows of a cover up or setup job orchestrated by the Biden administration as a way to weaponize the Department of Justice and prevent him from attaining office in an election he guarantees he will win…unless it is rigged of course.

The problem isn’t that he is innocent. Despite him trying to always claim he did nothing wrong, or he should have immunity as President, or deflecting that others are getting away with worse, it really does not prevent him from running for or winning the Presidency. His famous cry of defining these investigations and ensuing charges of being part of a witch hunt are legitimately debunked to anyone with a brain- 91 indictments, civil suits around him with women and the Trump Organization isn’t a witch hunt. That’s pursuing accountability and preventing further criminal practices based on facts against the laws he was supposed to support.

Here we are as a country watching all of these charges unfold against a former White House resident while our currently elected officials drive more effort to evening a score instead of running a country. House Republicans pushed forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Biden. Another true display of hypocrisy that the MAGAts are rallying behind. See, a witch hunt is when you really have to go digging for something to try and find wrongdoing. Chump was doing wrong and investigations around specifics found conclusive evidence that supported the criminal infractions around said events. To clarify, his impeachments, the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his organizational business practice, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election were all events that had cause to investigate.

With the attempt on President Biden, there has been no apparent criminal incident or abuse of power that would warrant such a motion. Everything being dealt with right now in this matter is based off hearsay and conspiracy theory in attempt to grasp at straws to defile and sully President Biden. Do not get me wrong, if he did something wrong, if he committed criminal acts, abused his power, I would gladly support an impeachment. In fact, I believe that is a continued difference of our two major parties. If a politician does wrong, we want accountability. We do not stand up and blindly defend speculations and allegations without merit. Currently, that is all we are seeing in this investigation of President Biden.

Where my patience runs even more thin is around any topic relating to Hunter Biden. First of all, unlike Cheeto’s kids and extended family who were incompetently placed within his administration, Hunter has no part in the government. He is a private citizen for all intents and purposes. Despite finding infractions to the law around his tax practices, lifestyle, and firearm charges, the Republicans are still posturing for things that either can’t be proven because there is no evidence legitimately, or there is no way to disprove either. Hunter Biden has continued to be shamed in a public light from the House. Horseface Taylor Green even went as far to despicably provide images of Hunter in the acts of his playboy lifestyle.

Now the public battle is something I just don’t “understand.” After issuing subpoenas, including to Hunter, where he publicly stated he would be happy to testify in a session open to the public. However, were coming to a standstill because Republican leaders like James Comer and Jim Jordan want to puff their chest claiming he doesn’t have a right to dictate how these proceedings go. While that may be true in most realities, Republicans have consistently proved the gloves are off even in meritless phishing expeditions. While I do not necessarily trust in any innocence in Hunter Biden, and it may have just been a stunt, as a citizen who keeps up with this nonsense in what can only be described as an alternate universe of reality, why would you deny letting people view the proceedings?

A few things that come to my mind is that they want the ability to control the narrative of those proceedings, don’t want to reveal they really have nothing, or they want to engage in shady practices to just railroad Hunter and the Biden family. This is where my patience exploded this morning as Hunter skipped the hearing in the Judicial Oversight Committee. The GOP is focusing on the “order,” the notion of control from being above the person they subpoenaed. Continuously practicing the absence of adhering to the law portion of law & order, they have made very clear that they are not looking for truth, will deny their own wrongdoing in any nature, and proceed down a path that doesn’t look for truth, just control their own narrative.

Disappointment in our government is apparent. The reputation of congress as far back as I can remember was that of not getting anything done. Here we are in a semi-post-pandemic where the handling of COVID led to rising inflation, and the actions of Chump with the oil companies back during that time caused rising gas rates, and our congress majority is focused on some sort of revenge, no matter the reality or cost of inaction.

Get back to governing and helping the American people, stop wasting time and money chasing your tail on something so petty. Your guy lost. Deal with it. He is a loser. All you are doing is hurting our great country, and worse, then blaming it on the people working to try and progress us back to a high level of prosperity.

