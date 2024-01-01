A Closer Look at All Sides of Media Today!







By Ron Signore

Part of my M.O. has been avoiding mainstream media as much as possible. That solitary focus on trying to understand the “what” and not care about the reporters “why.” Those of you who may have followed my writings in this forum previously may remember a rant of sorts

Complaining the mainstream media was a huge problem for anyone who has tunnel vision to one source. Though a few years ago, that was mainly the focus on the outright ridiculous information put through the airwaves by Fox News. I will add there was a slight sense of vindication when they were pummeled by the storm of Dominion Voting Systems.

Even a couple years ago, my concern was more the divide between right- and left-wing slants on stories. As time has progressed specifically since the election in 2020, the dichotomy isn’t necessarily perspective from the right of left, but facts and alternate facts.

Every political detail (with minimum exaggeration) has been politicized into a war of left versus right. Topics around the election, the insurrection, the vaccine, Ukraine, and Israel/Palestine are just some of the bigger topics we consistently see. This ongoing civil war has effectively segregated the country into multiple factions, continually muddying the water so people do not know which way is up.

Fundamentally this has caused the biggest loss this country can have, and that aligns within a prosperous United States. Everyday, we see the nation getting smaller and more divided. The views of the right and left clash to a point where it almost feels like doom is inevitable at times. States have begun to almost succeed from the union diplomatically, but with an arrogance that cries for the land between their borders to be superior to others. I think the clearest cut examples of that scenario are demonstrated best by Florida and Texas.

While I believe the odds of members of our own military could defect enough to form a militia or rebellion in some sort of a war-like state, the truth is my gut tells me there is no chance of a truly violent takeover. That doesn’t include violent acts that would align with “killing in the name of.” Acts of racism, or against lifestyle choices including sexual orientation, and religion, are among the groups I fear will continue suffering during our country’s turmoil.

The fears continue to grow because we are so diluted in information. The saturation of misinformation has gotten to a point where villainization has come raging to our everyday interactions. No longer do we see news of anything but despair. The pride and ego of the right and their holier than thou approach to this country and how to govern has opened the door for the left to be perceived as the good guys…one would think.

The fact of the matter is while the right continually portrays that of the reactive party. They rarely show proactive actions towards governing and allow themselves to be the equivalent of a boat anchor when the country needs progress. They are more concerned with defeating the left no matter the cost. Their biggest cost has clearly been their souls. While they sit and throw rocks condemning anything that isn’t aligned with their perception of American based on a Christianity view, they have resorted to out right lies. The lack of ethics continually demonstrated, while shocking, is the norm.

The truth is, that even with a more liberal bias, it is clear to me that it isn’t about the truth from the right, but rather a pandering to the level of intellect and faith their constituents have.

The example of George Santos is a great scenario to which we see the Republican’s more loyal to party than country, by extension ignoring right and wrong. While I agree that people are innocent until proven guilty, maybe my hypocrisy is that he was proven guilty and a liar outside of the official verdict in a court of law. And while we observed the saga, we learned of the scandalous tales around Democrat Bob Menendez. Here is the difference…Even if Menendez isn’t formally convicted, there is a popular opinion that he should resign. The left is not silent to that matter, and at the very least, no one is screaming from the rooftops that Menendez is innocent or protecting him in anyway.

In my opinion, while the right has always seemed to have the actionable view of party before country, no matter their warped primitive thinking in the past, has been exasperated by the continuing storm that falls to the valleys from Cheeto Boy. It appears they dug their heels in and doubled down building these big lies. I cannot even say “lie,” it has to be plural. The constant dementia exercised in the delirious rantings of Chump have seem to put people with an IQ in an uphill battle with reality, and the ground is quicksand.

How can someone believe such a blow hard? Believe such a fraud. The media has constantly found tangents to the Orange Turd and Hitler. It didn’t take me long to figure out that it wasn’t your typical exaggeration of the media. Think about the formula and all the things that had to be in place for Hitler to pull off his despicable crimes during his reign of terror. Run on a platform focused on unbridled nationalism. Discredit the opposing political party and the media. Have a strong marketing plan. While Hitler didn’t have social media to leverage, or run a storefront of merchandise to raise awareness, his propaganda game was as strong as could be during that time of our world. Impactful words to reduce the level of humanity to those who are not part of the master race.

It is all there. The Orange Turd does exactly that. Driving home phrases that include the word “vermin” and how they infect the bloodstream, the supporters of these extreme views are vocally boasting that be the way of the Patriot. Preying on the paranoia of their supporters, promising a better life, we are allowing ourselves to go down a dangerous road.

Granted, there will always be debates on hot button issues, I am willing to listen to arguments around interpretations of the law. I will even allow for opinions as to why someone agrees or disagrees on the topic. Once those opinions turn to hate-filled hypocrisy comments that portray someone’s liberties being trampled. I like to think of myself as the classic “I don’t agree with your position, but I respect your right to have your position.” But that isn’t the issue anymore. It is conspiracy theory-based ramblings, continual deflection of hypocrisies, or arguments not based upon facts.

Traditionally, the older generations become more conservative as they grow older. In most cases, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. But we have this ongoing notion from the right that they want America to be what it was, not what it is or could be. They argue they want the government not to overextend into people’s lives, and encourage freedom, yet they take away medical freedoms from women. They condemn the LGTBQ community, they are banning books, and continually working to gerrymander voting boundaries to suppress the voting of the left. Why? I’d be hard pressed to think kids are less safe around a drag queen for story hour than with certain religious officials. But that’s none of my business…

The common notion of claiming this is a Christian country is just partly to blame. The fact is the United States shot itself in the foot by continuing to allow a subpar education system, including what college has transformed to. We observe the idiocy daily capped with a distinction to discredit intellect. If we focused on educating more, maybe we would see more common sense displayed, including logic-based thinking. Until we arm our youth with proper education, the weak minded will continue to fall prey to the predators who are determined to ruin our democracy. And while I admit I may not be the smartest man in the world, I am smart enough to know that it is not an exaggeration when the claims of an Orange dictator would be confirmed if re-elected to the White House. Someone who only cares about himself and his interests economically. “King Chump” will almost certainly kill American Democracy as we know it, and the stakes for a global outbreak of war is extremely possible.

We need to use every effort we can to keep the Blue Tsunami rolling. The good news: we are closer as a party than we were in 2020. The bad news: more stupid people get swept up daily in the racist pandering of Cheetoboy.

Never lower the volume.

