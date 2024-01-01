Ringside Report Movie Review: John Wick







By Janet Grace

After reading reviews about the John Wick Franchise movies, which began in 2014, I decided to gather all four flicks from several sources and spent a day watching them in succession.

They’re good, indeed, very good, having won critical acclaim. If you’re one for non-stop action, drama, good guys v bad guys and a one person army nicknamed “The Baba Yaga”, the legend amongst legends, who killed three goons with a pencil, this is for you. That’s it. That’s the review. Go see them. All of them.

Each film was equally as good as the last. It’s a very engaging story. By the fourth installment, Keanu Reeves dominates this character with muscle memory.

As he did in The Matrix, Reeves has the gift of enveloping us into the story deeply. We’re at the edge of our seats wanting more of his one shot justice against the ugliest villains ever.

Reeves plays John Wick, a professional sharp shooting hitman who comes out of retirement to lay waste to the person who stole his car and killed his puppy, a gift from his late wife. The problem is that the killer is “family” and supposedly off-limits. John Wick begs to differ.

No animals were harmed in the making of the film, fyi, but the thought alone was enough for any of we animal lovers to don his cape and cap a sucker.

Like Chaka sang: “Once you get Started”, it is hard to stop and just like that, JW is out there killing all the bad guys at the drop of a dime, with those same mad skills he displayed in Matrix.

I’m not one for spoilers and there’re certainly tons more to disclose given that the original faux-pas created a chain of events that keeps you couch locked better than a Tier One Indica blunt, but I won’t be spoiling your surprises. Trust and believe.

The fifth Installment of this franchise has already begun filming and JW fans can’t wait.

This block buster film has sparked spin-off series’, games, soundtracks, dolls, lunchboxes and the wins just keep on coming. Reeves has stated that he will continue with the series as long as they are profitable.

Ladies, Gents, Others, I believe JW movies and its spins will be around for a quite some time. Toi, qui dis?

Written by Derek Kolstad

Executive Producers Darren Blumenthal and Sam X. Eyde

Directed by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch.

Cast

Keanu Reeves as John Wick.

Michael Nyqvist as Viggo Tarasov

Alfie Allen as Ioseph Tarasov

Willem Dafoe as Marcus

Dean Winters as Avi

Adrianne Palicki as Ms. Perkins

Omer Barnea as Gregori

Bridget Moynahan as Helen

John Leguizamo as Aurelio

Ian McShane as Winston

Lance Reddick as The Continental Hotel’s Manager

IMDb rated this a 7.4/10.

Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 86%.

I give it an 86% as well, given it kept me in my seat for the entire duration. I didn’t eat all that popcorn, did I?

Till the next one, thanks for this opportunity. Stay happy, friends.

