The Shameful—and Shameless—ness of Today’s Republicans is—Simply Put—Beyond Words







By Henry S. Villard

Because I have been ultra-busy and involved in politics for the last several weeks (distracted, as it were, by having to make a bit of a living!) I have not been active hereon and will do my best to do more for our subscribers and readers in coming weeks.

As many (perhaps most) of you may have noticed, the sheer (in Yiddish, chutzpah; in Italian, cahonies; in English, unmitigated private parts) and unending and totally shameful insults put forth by (as I refer to it) the American Rethugnacan Party has reached new levels of despicability and, simply put, utter vileness.

Besides the unending lies, the desecration of American ideals, the vile and uncaring attacks on anybody who tells the truth and states facts has reached the point of being—at least in my mind and to my beliefs—somehow and in some way criminally culpable.

Think about it: a Florida female, who had reached fairly high-level status within the GOP, has now been indicted regarding her actions during the insurrection (there is no other word: that is what it is and that is what the attempt that was made to carry out that hideous revolt was in January ’21, she along with a good few other Herr Trumpler-supporting morons, nitwits, and, as a late dear friend would often opine, muppets, minkees, mutts, marooks and morons now beginning to truly receive what they deserve (lengthy prison terms for nothing less than treason) for their hideous and vile actions on that day, another “date which shall live in infamy” in the annals and history of this country.

And yes, sleazebag, slime ball, lowlife, thief, liar, whore monger, contractor and employee screwing, draft-dodging sleaze that he is, Trump still has—as Herr Hitler did—those who continue to defend him and his abhorrent and aberrant actions, not just as President but from childhood. As for being a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, he may have occasionally shown up for a class from time to time, and, yes, it appears he did graduate from that university, but absolutely and positive NOT “with honors” and NOT “Number One in his Class,” that from university public statements. The school is tremendously reticent about anything related to him, which is certainly understandable, but the issue is far more than his being a lowlife and a sleaze.

The issue is how and why so many fellow slimeballs continue to support him, knowing of all the egregious things he has done but being complicit simply by supporting him, ala another lowlife in Europe pre-and during World War II.

A perfect example of a horrible example is the former mayor of New York City, Rudy Guiliani, a person obviously without shame of any kind, his latest loss in court being the awarding of something like $121 million to two men who he slandered (the spoken word) or libeled (the written word) in regard to their factual claim that Trump did not win in—if I remember correctly—Georgia.

Trump’s latest hideousness? His announcement that, if he wins the Presidency again, he will—yes, he said it—be a dictator, but only for one day.

Yes, this submission is somewhat short, but next time a look at one of the most self-righteousness and totally and disgustingly unconcerned with the rights of the people in and of the state which he is supposed to govern, Florida’s governor DeSATANis.

All good wishes, folks, and hoping that you all have a wonderful and happy holiday.

