Breaking News: Dixie Chicks’ Founder Killed in Head On Collision







By Janet Grace

Laura Lynch, the founder of the Dixie Chicks musical group, has been killed by a head on collision as she traveled in El Paso, Texas. She was 65.

The driver responsible for her death was attempting to pass another vehicle on the two car lane.

Miss Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle responsible sustained non threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash is being investigated by authorities.

This is an on going investigation.

Lynch is survived by her husband, Mr. Mac Tull, and their only daughter.

Ringside Reports sends our condolences to Lynch’s family in their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt