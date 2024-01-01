Ringside Report Vale Series Review – Entertainment News







By Janet Grace

This is a good one, folks, if good acting, pitch black comedies, haunted houses, suspenseful drama and cheeky teens are your fun, this one’s all yours.

In this series, Greg Kinnear plays a humiliated husband who moves his famous writer wife, played by Courtney Cox, and their family from The City to a haunted mansion in Connecticut, after the wife’s indiscreet torrid affair with a handy man.

Just when they THINK the worst is over, they have no idea the shade show about to manifest and I won’t be ruining your fun with spoilers, except to say, you’ve GOT to check it out.

Sharon Horgan kicked it straight out of the stadium. Her writing is deliciously warped and hysterical, despite the horror. The lines and quips are the razors edge a la “Frazier”, another sharply scripted series on NBC/Paramount, which ran for eleven seasons between 1993 through 2004, returning with a new season at some point next year. I’ll keep you posted on that.

I was thrilled by the star-studded cast in S.V., not knowing before watching, that I’d be enjoying the talents of Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Judith Light, Gus Birney, Alysia Reiner, Parvesh Cheena, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage. (IKR?) These actors were SO spot-on. I am mentally clapping right now.

Writer, Jeff Astrof’s, plans are for a seven session show, per his interview in “The Wrap”. Unfortunately, the show was just canceled by STARZ because … who cares why. Hopefully, it will be picked up by another streaming service and we can continue enjoying the show. If not, enjoy the two seasons. They are both equally good, in my opinion. I’ve enjoyed them almost as much as “Ozark”. Haven’t seen that one yet? You can find it here.

Thus far, Shining Vale has won the following awards and nominations:

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror

Saturn Winner: Best Fantasy TV Series-Network/Cable 2022 = Shining Vale

Saturn Nomination: Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Network / Television Cable Series 2022 = Gus Birney

Saturn Nomination: Best Actress in a Network / Cable Television Series 2022 = Courtney Cox

Woman’s Image Network Award Winner 2022: Outstanding Comedy Series = Shining Vale

Woman’s Image Network Awards Winner 2022: Best Actress in a Comedy Series = Courtney Cox

Woman’s Image Network Awards Nomination 2022: Actress Comedy Series = Mira Sorvino

Woman’s Image Network Awards Nomination 2022: Scripted Show Director = Alethea Jones

This series will continue to win awards if it continues to be, for sure. It’s just THAT good. Hopefully, it will be picked up by another streaming service now that Starz has cut ties with the show, allowing it to find a smart service provider to snatch it up.

Given that Starz will be deleting the show from its line up at the end of this year, just days away, do yourselves a favor and download the two seasons now, so you can watch and hopefully, re-watch it before season 3 returns who knows where or when.

I enjoy critiquing films, food and coffee. This series pared well with ho-hos, zingers and a mocha-choca latte, not that those two treats classify as actual food – I’m just sayin’.

Created by Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof.

Cast:

Courtney Cox as Pat Phelps

Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps

Mira Sorvino as Rosemary

Judith Light as Joan

Alysia Reiner as Kathryn Dunn

Gus Birney as Gaynor Phelps

Dylan Gage as Jake Phelps

Parvesh Cheena as Laird

Merrin Dungey as Kam

James M. Connor as Dr. Berg

Sherilyn Fenn as Robyn

Derek Luh as Ryan

Susan Park as Valerie He

Rahm Braslaw as Fred

Ellie Grace Pomeroy as Daisy

Alberto Frezza as Ennio

Nina Concepción as Nurse Jenny

Deb Hiett as Mrs Stephen Edwards

Chris Bartlett as The Creepy Goat

