Joe Goossen Calls Gurgen Hovhannisyan a Top Five Heavyweight Prospect – Boxing News







Hall of Fame boxing trainer Joe Goossen believes Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan, who headlines “Pit Stop on the Road to Greatness” on January 4th, has to be rated among the top five heavyweight prospects in the world.

“Pit Stop on Road to Greatness” card, presented by Toro Promotions and Whitfield Haydon Boxing, will be streamed on www.bxngtv.com pay per view for $19.99 live from the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

The 25-year-old Armenia native Hovhannisyan (4-0, 4 KOs) takes on Colby Madison (11-6-2, 7 KOs) in the 10-round main event. The 6’ 7”, 275-pound “Big Gug”, who now lives in Los Angeles, hasn’t fought in more than a year, coming off an eye-opening sixth-round stoppage of Michael Polite Coffie (13-2).

“If you rate the top 10 or 15 heavyweight prospects,” Goossen said about his fighter, “Gurgen has to be in the top five. Nobody comes into our gym and watches him workout without being amazed. He’s 275 pounds and light on his feet. He’s only had four pro fights, but he is so talented. He’s knowledgeable and it is in his nature to press, but he has two or three styles he can use in any fight. And he takes a good punch, too. He has all the ingredients: size, power, mentality, and great work ethic. Gurgen can box a few rounds until he slows down the other guy and he loves to press.”

In terms of style, Goossen physically compares Hovhannisyan to world champion Tyson Fury, noting that Fury boxed to win his first fight against Deontay Wilder, jumping on Wilder in their second to fight to stop him.

“Gurgen can go all the way,” Goossen predicted, “and I don’t say that lightly. He manhandled Coffee, who was a rising star until he fought Gurgen. He took a quantum leap he wouldn’t have made against an easier opponent. Coffee weighs 290 pounds with muscles and he’s a former Marine. We took a risk fighting him in Gurgen’s fourth fight, but we believed in him, and he proved us right. He is why I love going to work every day, where he is the dominant figure in the gym. Gurgen appreciates what he’s been taught and has total respect for people he associates with, and in general. He’s personal, well mannered, and does whatever he’s asked in the gym. Wise, very observant and he doesn’t miss a trick in or out of the ring, which translates well in the ring.”

Another Eastern European-born heavyweight Goossen trains is another potential star, 30-year-old Ukraine Olympian Tsotne Rogava (3-0, 3 KOs), who faces undefeated Dante Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) in the six-round co-featured event. The 6’ 5”, 270-pound Rogava, who was a champion kickboxer, was born in Georgia and raised in Ukraine. He has greatly benefited from training with and sparring Hovhannisyan.

The stream opens with a highly competitive fight between heavyweights Dante Stone (14-1, 10 KOs) and Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-3-1, 16 KOs) in an eight-round Special Heavyweight Attraction. Stone lost his pro debut in 2018 by way of a four-round unanimous decision and he’s been victorious ever since with 14 consecutive victories. All three of Flores’ career losses have been to world champions: Luis Ortiz, Joseph Parker, and Charles Martin.

Nicaraguan brothers Nilo (6-0, 5 KOs) and Nelson Guerrero (1-0, 1 KO) will each be fighting for their first in the United States. Nilo is an undefeated super featherweight who meets Chancellor Battenberg (4-3, 4 KOs) in a six-round match; Nelson faces bantamweight Gilberto Duran (4-7, 4 KOs) in a four-round match.

Tik Tok sensation, undefeated South Carolina super welterweight Elijah Seawright (9-0, 7 KOs), is matched against Henry Rivera (2-2, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.

Also scheduled to fight on the undercard is Seattle super welterweight Agustin Tovar (0-1) vs. pro-debuting Nathan “Superman” Stolen, and pro-debuting Auburn (WA) super lightweight Agustin Tovar vs. Oakland’s Ezra Rabin (1-4, 1 KO).

Card subject to change.

