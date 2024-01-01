Comedian Tom Smothers Dies at 86 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Tom Smothers, one-half of the famed musical comedy duo The Smothers Brothers passed away December 26, 2023, at his home in Santa Rosa, California after a battle with cancer. He was 86.

Tom and his brother Richard began performing in a folk group called the Casual Quintet. After a brief stint, the brothers became a duo, making their first professional appearance in February 1959 at The Purple Onion in San Francisco. They were very popular in the night club circuit and released 40 albums for Mercury Records. Their first national television appearance was on The Jack Paar Show in 1961. From 1967-1993 the Smothers Brothers starred on THE SMOTHERS BROTHERS SHOW, a variety show that became notorious for its topical satirical humor.

Tom’s additional filmography includes guest-spots in numerous films, TV series, and specials including THE DANNY THOMAS SHOW (1953-1965), ALICE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS (1966), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), THERE GOES THE BRIDE (1980), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), BENSON (1979-1986), THE INFORMANT (2009) and THE SIMPSONS (1989-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tom Smothers’ family during their time of grief.

