Nikki (Haley) Doesn’t Inhale Either – Political News

Kiss 2024 goodbye, Gurl. Pack it up. Take it home.

Nikki Haley! You missed la “crème de la crème” of opportunities on Wednesday.

A very proud, but frustrated Democrat, I’ll be the first to tell you that you peaked my interest when you spoke to women’s rights, transgender rights, Civil Rights, human rights and given 9.9.0% of females are born to EVERYONE in my family, except for Dr. K, with her boys and another family member gone too soon, who birthed six males before the Powers That Be handed her a pink blanket with a “grenade” inside, who; like her Mama and Grandma before her, is a force of nature tornadoes avoid!

Of course I want what is best for them and theirs and for every woman, every family, including soon to be ladies and gentlemen and their rights to ensuring them a safe passage on their trans journeys. I was paying very close attention to what you said.

You were asked one simple question by an attendee of your Berlin, New Hampshire, Town Hall meeting, who you later accused of being a democratic “plant” further disgusting each and every one of us within earshot of your initial response, which was a hand to face disgrace.

Shaking that head, shaking that head, shaking that head.

The question was: “What started the Civil War?”

Instead of saying the only thing there IS to say that speaks truth to this very simple question, you came up with this:

“I mean, I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how the government was going to run. The freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.”

Say WHAT?

Gurl? You high?

That makes no sense. Those weren’t even correctly formulated sentences.

YOU were a GOVERNOR? Those poor people!

And YOU want our children to learn THAT definition you just blurted out? That nonsense you passed through your voice box and out of your mouth, that’s it?

Let me ask you this. You need not answer.

You want to be Commander In Chief of THIS nation with THAT mess going on inside your mind? Then, YOU are part of the problem. No pass.

The bigger disgrace came when you turned the question to the person asking the question and asked HIM the same question. He responded that he wasn’t the one running for president.

Touché!

And just like that, thousands laughed at you, myself included, and we all changed channels. I was disgusted, frankly.

NOTHING to see here, folks. She’s leaving now. You’re leaving, right? Say, yes. Say it!

If ya can’t say SLAVERY, you CAN’T be POTUS.

YOU were miffed that the gentleman posing the question outsmarted you with his question AND retort and you were left standing on the platform with your own ineptitude, racism and blatant disregard for OUR TRUE AMERICAN HISTORY on full display. You didn’t like it much did you? Knowing you JUST let everyone know just how uneducated unprepared, unpresidential, unfit you are to set foot into the Oval Office with GOP GREED, MISDEEDS, WHITE-WASHING the world’s LARGEST error on live TV, instead of embracing those who are STILL, centuries later, trying to catch up to the opportunities afforded to all, but them, even though they built cities, railways, and gave their actual blood, sweat, tears, lives and years … and you come out with that stench.

It REEKS of Donald!

You need to step off this stage and take a listen, Miss.

Yes, we were tongue in cheek, waiting for that one word, but, it wasn’t to be.

In those seconds, you completely lost supporters, donors, the election and received an “F” on that pop quiz.

You cannot come back from that brand of racism on top of ignorance.

I was appalled as I’m sure every non racist, normal person was.

If you are not comfortable merely saying the big bad word “slavery”, how are you supposed to find the words to heal the divided mess left by your twice impeached, felonious, homophobic nazi, misogynistic, malignant narcissistic, serial rapist fraud; and the biggest Disaster in Chief, a true waste of bone, blood, bile and oxygen, yes, YOUR buddy — the one you told a nine year-old child that you would pardon, were you to win the 2024 Presidential election. Strike two.

I was done with the first one. This one cemented a skyscraper on top of that. There’s no getting out from under this, Nikki Haley.

You sure as heck don’t have a staple on your tongue stopping you from echoing the words: “migrant, immigrant” and “illegal as if all who come to America have misdeeds and bad intentions towards their perceived rescuers, after traveling for weeks or months with only the clothes on their backs, attempting to nurse babies without adequate nutrition for themselves, braving horrors, preferring possible death v. returning to certain death, which every single republican clown uses as their scapegoats, to subvert from the fact that they have no agenda beyond repeating their distain for folks seeking a peaceful future in a land they believe will be theirs and their children’s saving grace.

Instead, we have you, Nikki Haley, and your cowardly comment regarding the biggest faux-pas that the GOP in this Republic is vested in keeping under lock and key because as your other Floridian comrade states, I’ll loosely improvise: telling truths constitutes an awakened and yes, enlightened, elevated intelligence, which he dislikes. He likes his people as ignorant as can be; however, he is correct in his assessment. We ARE smarter, better educated, we have compassion, and love for our fellow man, animals, environment, world. Your friend calls it “woke” which is the most vile misuse of the English grammar we’ve ever been subjected to. That; alone, should cost all of you who continue to use this phrase theirs and YOUR elections.

Here’s what, Nikki:

This garbage you spew, no longer flies. It bares too much weight and no matter how far you attempt to sprint with your disguised racism, you tuned us into your WKKK heart station with that one statement.

If you can NOT address slavery, you’re deep in your denial and thus you shall be … denied .. the presidency.. now and forever.

I hear Uber is hiring.

