“Full Monty” Actor Tom Wilkinson Dies at 75- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Oscar-nominated actor Tom Wilkinson, best known for his role as Gerald Arthur Cooper in British comedy THE FULL MONTY (1997), passed away suddenly at home, December 30, 2023. He was 75.

Thomas Geoffrey Wilkinson was born February 5, 1948, in Leeds, Yorkshire, England. He was educated and graduated from the University of Kent at Canterbury. While at Kent he became interested in acting and directing at the university’s drama society. After graduating Wilkinson attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, graduating in 1973.

Wilkinson made his acting debut in 1976 and worked on numerous British television series, most notably the mini-series FIRST AMONG EQUALS (1986). Some of his other BBC projects include MISS MARPLE: A POCKETFUL OF RYE (1985), and HAPPY FAMILIES (1985). Outside of his work with the BBC, Wilkinson is also a very familiar face to audiences in the US, having appeared in dozens of film and TV productions in a career that has spanned six decades. His filmography includes RUSH HOUR (1998), SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE (1998), RIDE WITH THE DEVIL (1999), THE PATRIOT (2000), IN THE BEDROOM (2001), GIRL WITH THE PEARL EARRING (2003), ETERAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND (2004), BATMAN BEGINS (2005), DEDICATION (2007), MICHAEL CLAYTON (2007), JOHN ADAMS (2008), VALKYRIE (2008), THE KENNEDYS (2011), THE LONE RANGER (2013), SELMA (2014), and THE FULL MONTY TV series (2023-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Tom Wilkinson’s family during their time of grief.

