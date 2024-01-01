Comedian Shecky Greene Dies at 97- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Shecky Greene, a comedian who was a staple in the Las Vegas stand-up comedy scene, passed away December 31, 2023, of natural causes in Las Vegas. He was 97.

Greene was born Fred Sheldon Greenfield on April 8, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois. Greene’s began performing stand-up regularly in Chicago nightclubs and venues in the upper Midwest, but he officially started a professional career in stand-up at the Prevue Lounge in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he worked for 6 years. From there, he went on to perform in Miami, Chicago, and Reno/Lake Tahoe, and then he was persuaded by an agent to move to Las Vegas and open in 1954 at the Last Frontier. His act was held over 18 weeks, which was a first for that venue. In 1957, he began performing at the Tropicana Hotel, remaining there for 5 years as a headliner. He also performed at other high-profile venues such as Carnegie Hall and the MGM Grand Hotel.

Greene also made appearances on variety and television series and films including THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW (1948-1971), THE DEAN MARTIN SHOW (1965-1974), THE MERV GRIFFIN SHOW (1962-1986), THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JOHNNY CARSON (1962-1992), THE MIKE DOUGLAS SHOW (1961-1982), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), LAVERNE & SHIRLEY (1976-1983), THE FALL GUY (1981-1986), SPLASH (1984), THE A-TEAM (1983-1987), ROSEANNE (1988-2018), and MAD ABOUT YOU (192-2019).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Shecky Greene’s family during their time of grief.

