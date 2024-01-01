Candidate Eligibility is Put to the Test – Political News







By Janet Grace

In an unprecedented decision, never before seen in the history of our republic, two states brought the blight in our democracy, TFG, to task by removing his treasonous name from their ballots for his violation of our Constitutions article 14, section 3, which clearly states that anyone engaged in insurrection, treason, or has provided aid to one who has is barred from having anything to do with our laws, our land and they certainly cannot be president.

I’m proud of both of these states and of those who are upholding the law.

We know that We, The People, will be getting our answer from the Supreme Court on both of these cases. DJT’S campaign thugs are appealing, and Maine’s ruling has been suspended until this fiasco is cleared through the court system.

We’re hopeful that one of the MAGA SC justices, Clarence Thomas, will recuse himself from serving in his capacity on this particular hearing given his wife is one is TFG’S, sycophants, who tried her best to assist in the overturning of a legal election in 2020 by calling representatives to do so.

That is another topic for another day.

After DJT’S removal from the Colorado ballot, for his engaging in an insurrection, an unsung hero in Maine, Secretary of the State, Shenna Bellows, followed her conscience and duties and blocked DJT from Maine’s ballot.

In her 34 page briefing, she stated: ”I do not reach this conclusion lightly. I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

The GOP went wild. They thought they could get away with presenting their rotten to the core garbage man to us and we would smile, allow and approve, but, no. Ms. Bellows has stamped out the cancer wishing to destroy us all.

If the GOP wants Mr. Rotten Trumpty Dumpty, they’re going to have to visit him in jail.

After her ruling, Ms. Bellows has been targeted by DJT’s clown posse and another member is calling for her impeachment. The ridiculousness does not end for the GOP. To that, Ms. Bellows stated:

“It’s absurd and I don’t think it’s lawful under Maine’s constitution to bring impeachment of an elected official for doing their job and upholding the constitution and the rule of law,” said Bellows. “But honestly, I think it’s a gambit to distract from disagreement over an issue and this process.”

I agree wholeheartedly.

To everyone shouting, “let the voters decide”, know that you shall be deciding — once the courts decide if they are going to use the Constitution with which to do so, or a coloring book and crayons.

