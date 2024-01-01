Ringside Report Movie Review: Candy Cane Lane – Entertainment News







By Janet Grace

Candy Cane Lane is one of our newest holiday movies. Starring Eddie Murphy as a married man with children who enjoys Christmas and hand carving, painting ornaments and festive house and outdoor decorations which he displays in front of his house every year along with the rest of his neighbors on The Candy Cane Lane.

Each year, a prize is awarded to the House with the best decorations and this year, being no different, Dad and his best neighbor begin a friendly war over who will win the prize for the most beautifully decorated house.

When he decides he needs to go bigger to defeat the neighbor, Dad and daughter go hunting for more ornaments. That’s where the fun begins. They come to a new pop up shop filled to the brim with everything they could possibly ever imagine needing for their outdoor extravaganza.

The proprietor, happens to be a mischievous elf with dastardly deeds up her sleeve and unbeknownst to him, Dad signed up to be her latest victim.

When he purchases the “Magical Partridge in a Pear Tree” package, he is unaware that all of these characters in the song will soon come to life.

While I didn’t enjoy the unnecessary sexual innuendos tossed in, that might be right up your alley. “Whatever gets you through the night”, right?

I won’t give spoilers beyond what the feature tracks show, but know that it was a fast-tracked script with no time to waste on pleasantries.

It pairs well with popcorn, kids and mayhem. Lots of it!

IMDb gave this movie a 5.6/10.

Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 42/100.

I gave it a score of 4, too. I didn’t enjoy the raunchy freshman antics and believe they could have left out the crass the kept the class. It’s quite possible you might enjoy what I did not. Check it and see.

Writer: Kelly Younger

Director: Reginald Hullin

Cast:

Eddie Murphy as Chris Carver

Tracee Ellis Ross as Carol Carver

Jillian Bell as Pepper

Genneya Walton as Joy Carver

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Nick Carver

Madison Thomas as Holly Carver

Nick Offerman as Pip

