Who’s Pulling the Strings?

Last week I introduced the concept of how easy it is to cross a line at this point of time. From cancel culture to outright hypocrisy to elevate projection in needed pandering. I do not consider myself a conspiracy theorist. The need to really drive to the “why” when all I really need is the “what,” just isn’t relevant to me in many areas. Make no mistake, I am not saying the “why” isn’t important. Motivating factors are critical in many decisions, we just tend to see the MAGA conspiracy theorists take rabbit holes to “why” to irrelevance. I am sure in most, if not all, cases that the “why” leads back to money. Following the money to who benefits is the typical course. The constant actions driving to the “why” by the MAGA right is becoming more of a need to spite the left, not provide a solution that could be better or more aligned to a majority of the country.

It was always a joke by default observation the progress of what congress is able to do during any particular term. While it is still a joke, the distance to funny is disturbing. In a time where the nation needs to pull together to help drive prosperity more than ever, we continue wasting time and resources on retribution. Some examples if you are unsure would be whatever this impeachment inquiry is, the saga of the Speaker of the House, and continued struggles to avoid possible shutdowns around the budget and debt ceiling, a band aid that is almost sure to rip.

There is a common denominator here: the right side of the aisle. It is clear that the Biden impeachment inquiry is the “witch hunt” Chump always cried. Let it be known that there has been nothing but hearsay on behalf of the MAGA Republicans to drive conjecture on the topic. Unlike the former Cheeto in Charge where Congress and the DOJ saw the smoke, they saw the fire, and they just needed to determine the cause of the fire. Chump wanted his doings ignored, what we are continuously learning to be some false sense of immunity he thought he had. He doesn’t even deny wrong doings, but rather bellowing he had the right to do them as President. The man is an idiot.

President Biden, despite the smoke around Hunter and Hunter’s laptop, and whatever else this inquiry is designed to find is exactly that, a fishing expedition. I know the right is clearly exaggerating the lack of desire to operate under constitutionality, but I see this like a prosecutor going to a judge asking for a blanket warrant without reasonable suspicion, let alone probably cause. This is a slippery slope I can see becoming extremely dangerous in due process, but nonetheless, the point is we’re wasting time and resources on grasping at straws they hope are there. Hope is never a successful strategy in the business or operational world.

As an American from Italian descent, and an avid Cosa Nostra buff, I sit here and ask the age-old question as it comes to our government: Who is pulling the strings?

When I look at the current participants in congress, the executive, and judicial branches of our government, I am beyond baffled to what the true answer is to that question. However, over the last week, I took several considerations in mind, and guess where my mind took me? That’s right, the money.

Being a politician carried some stigma’s that some exemplify to perfection. The failure to denounce wrong from right because the wrong could be driven from a campaign contributor, all while talking circles around the main point is exactly what we see. This isn’t something that is more unique from one side of the aisle from the other, the difference is just the interests backing each candidate. Now, on the right, there is a blatant dysfunction to this topic with the members of congress who support the Cheeto and continue to spread disinformation in hopes to create a pandered alternative universe.

What really grabbed my interest came from the 1st amendment argument MAGAts drive when it comes to non-government operated entities like most social media platforms. Is the war we are in from ideological differences within the operational government or is the reality that the corporate world is fighting their battles in a governmental forum? Being a democratic republic, for the most part other than the electoral college, we see a fair alignment to democracy. No matter how we slice and dice, half our country sees things one way, and the other half another. The popular vote shows that, the breakdown to the majority of our branches of government is fairly well split.

With that in mind, we look at the liberal agenda. It is progress. I do not care where I follow the money to, it is clearly an agenda that involves inclusion, a desire for equality, and support for those who need it. It is evaluating the current state of things like energy, infrastructure, and technology with the notion to keep pushing forward to the future. Compare that to a group who wants to pick and choose what they execute from a book of theology. Religion has some great principles, and all religions are aligned with cultural beliefs. However, a thousand generations later, there are more mysteries and things disproven when you let that be the end all be all to everything.

The religious zealots and Bible Thumpers no doubt donate to campaigns who will help pander to their messages as often (doubtful as much in quantity) as the tech, healthcare, financial, and oil companies drive economic support for candidates. It has become a plug and play system. If there is a candidate that aligns to these visions and initiatives as the dollar holds, the lobbying starts there. The battlefield we see in our everyday lives with our neighbors and our different views on how the country should be read is worse when you realize its not really about a candidate. It’s not really about democratically electing someone to a position. Democracy in the trenches is significantly aligned to those dollar signs, as we most recently see in Lauren Boebert who realized re-election wouldn’t be an easy battle in the Colorado 3rd district, so she now moved to the 4th with hopes there is less resistance to keeping a seat on Capitol Hill.

Money is picking the candidates for us to cast a vote for, but where is the real battle? Media, social media, politicians, and endless others have tried to convince us it really is Democrat versus Republican. It isn’t. It is progression to moving the world forward versus racially, religiously motivated traditionalists. The war is for control in a capitalist arena. In the corporate world, there I nothing worse than stagnation. There is nothing worse than outdated…anything. You are innovating, you are growing, otherwise you’re dying. The right is demonstrating disdain because progression allows for others to attain liberty and the pursuit of happiness with some notion of not having to have the same obstacles and hardships as those who have been in the workforce longer.

It is very well understood that there is a praise for Republicans (as a Republican, not from everybody) and the foundational element of trickle-down economics, or Reaganomics, when you live comfortably and securely financially. Why not, the rich continue to get richer while the poor and middle class get kept down. We have continued to identify corporate greed and failures of Reaganomics, but it has gone beyond an ideology to stay rich or help the less fortunate. We have corporate progression by way of inclusion and human rights, and for some reason, this isn’t a good thing to all.

While laws have been drawn up and passed over time, corporations who are in the private sector, or are operated outside of the government have continued to grow, innovate, and progress the workforce to the morality that is supposedly being sought from those biblical concepts I referred to earlier. There are consequences for actions in the corporate world. You cannot harass or discriminate based on things like gender, race, or religion, and while those concepts are federally protected, they are foundations to the growth of their company.

We have seen a more laxed and liberal work environment. A basic example is dress code. When I entered my sales profession in 2009, I had to be clean shaven, in by 8, couldn’t leave til 5, and all the while in a suit and tie. Now as a sales professional, facial hair, agility in schedule is self-accounting, and a more casual dress code is acceptable. Some professions are ahead of others, but for the most part, good companies with good management apply a more inclusive and liberal style of management, eliminating the arrogant Scrooge perception many old schooler’s operated under.

So, who pulls the strings? Is it really a corporate world and the government is so far behind that its causing a delay to the country in progression? Is the government formulating our corporate world? Seeing these battles everyday against the LGTBQ+ community, or religious affiliation points me in a direction leading toward corporate control impacts us, and our government more than anything. Accountability and consequence come more often and with more evidentiary cause in the corporate world than the public sector. Maybe this is a damning topic for our government, rendering it more useless than we are already seeing it act. Collaboration in the corporate world and decision making is fundamental, and the companies who are good in those areas, grow. If we put our government to the same test at scale, considering even the largest companies are presiding over less than 1% of the population, I have no faith they would be able to unite and execute to the best interests of who it is over.

Time will tell, but considering were seeing some regression in areas of freedoms and a desire to rid the actual defending of our constitution and democracy if Cheeto Boy gets re-elected, I can see this going like many of his other businesses, or failed businesses in general, and dying.

