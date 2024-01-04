Actor David Soul Dies at 80 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

American-British actor David Soul, best known for his role as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on the 1970s series STARSKY & HUTCH, passed away January 4, 2024, in London, England. No cause of death was provided however, his wife said in a statement that Soul died after a “valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.” He was 80.

Soul began performing on stage as an actor in the mid-1960s, when he was a founding member of the Firehouse Theatre in Minneapolis. He made his television debut in FLIPPER (1964-1967) and made guest appearances on series such as STAR TREK (1966-1969) and THE STREETS OF SAN FRANCISCO. (1972-1977) Additionally, he landed the role of Joshua Bolt on the television series HERE COMES THE BRIDES (1968-1970) and was cast in the Clint Eastwood film MAGNUM FORCE (1973).

His breakthrough came when he portrayed Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on the action television series STARSKY & HUTCH, a role he played from 1975-1979. His co-star was Paul Michael Glaser as Michael Starsky. Soul appeared in all 92 episodes and directed three. STARSKY & HUTCH was a favorite to primetime viewers, and like many other popular classic TV series it was made into a feature film in 2004, starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, with Wilson portraying Soul’s character. Soul makes an appearance in the film.

Soul’s additional filmography includes I DREAM OF JEANNIE (1965-1970), THE YOUNG REBELS (1970-1971), ALL IN THE FAMILY (1971-1979), CANNON (1971-1976), GUNSMOKE (1955-1975), SALEM’S LOT (1979), CRIME STORY (1986-1988), ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS (1985-1989), THE HITCHHIKER (1983-1991), THE YOUNG RIDERS (1989), JAKE AND TE FATMAN (1987-1992), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), DOCTOR WHO: THE ANIMATED SERIES (2001-), and INSPECTOR LEWIS (2006-2015).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to David Soul’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt