“Mary Poppins” Star Glynis Johns Dies at 100 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress Glynis Johns, best known for her role of Winifred Banks in the classic Disney film MARY POPPINS (1964), passed away January 4, 2024, of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles. Johns, who turned 100 on October 5, 2023, was one of the last surviving members of the POPPINS cast, including Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke and Karen Dotrice.

Johns was a British actress, dancer, singer and musician who performed on both stage and screen. Johns performed in 30 plays. At age eight she was cast as Sonia Kuman in “Judgment Day” at the Phoenix Theatre in London. As a child ballerina, Johns played Ursula in “Buckie’s Bears”. Her additional theatre work includes “The Children’s Hour”, “A Kiss for Cinderella”, “Quiet Wedding”, “Come As You Are”, and Steven Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music”, where she famously sang “Send in The Clowns”. Johns won a Tony Award in 1973 for her performance.

Besides MARY POPPINS, Johns may also be known for her appearance as “Grandma” in the comedy SUPERSTAR (1999), starring Molly Shannon as Mary Katherine Gallagher, a character she made famous on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (1975-). SUPERSTAR was her last acting credit. Her additional filmography includes AN IDEAL HUSBAND (1947), MIRANDA (1948), THE SWORD AND THE ROSE (1953), THE DEFENDERS (1961-1965), BATMAN (1966-1968), CHEERS (1982-1993), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984-1996), THE REF (1994), and WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING (1995).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Glynis Johns’ family during their time of grief.

