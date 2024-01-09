Retired Former FBI Assistant Director for Counter Intelligence, Author of “THE FBI WAY” & NBC News National Security Contributor Frank Figliuzzi Returns to The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Tuesday January 9, 2024 to Discuss Hot Topics– Breaking News







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Retired former FBI Assistant Director for Counter Intelligence, Author of the “THE FBI WAY” and NBC News National Security Contributor Frank Figliuzzi sits with “Bad” Brad to discuss hot topics of the day on Tuesday January 9, 2024.

You will not want to miss this show…

Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.

Follow Frank on Twitter

Check out Frank’s website

Follow “Bad” Brad on Twitter

Check out “Bad” Brad’s website

#MovingHumanityForward

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt