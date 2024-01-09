Forget the Politics







By Ron Signore

Forget the political agenda. Many people have driven the time old argument of ideology differences between left and right. Though we have publicly observed the deterioration of Donald Trump and many others in the Republican Party as it pertains to the extreme right ideology portrayed. Believe it or not, that is not why I am anti Donald Chump.

While I engage with many people, some of which are MAGA supporters, their love for this criminal and his agenda are carried through the waves of conspiracy theories. It is no longer the overreach of the federal government to individual states as a core concept. They have literally made this a perceived good versus evil scenario. The issue is they are on the wrong side of it. In many ways, not that I get excited over people’s misery, but I love seeing people when they finally realize who this man is and the harm he is causing. That look of self-loathing for being taken advantage of and allowing it.

It is extremely unique that people have rallied around a politician, idolizing him to a point of worship. I remember being excited in high school and college as President Obama made his way up the ranks, strictly thinking that progress could be a great thing. I had respect for him, his accomplishments, and his vision. Even that was strictly aligned to perception and political agenda. Perception being related to his level of intelligence, his charisma, and about as much trust as I had found myself providing to a politician. I would imagine a similar excitement for the Jack and Bobby Kennedy supporters before their deaths.

That was a different time. Politics is not politics as we know it to be. We fought for progress and change, in so many instances those changes that were won were recognized, but in some areas, never adapted. In fact, we continue to see regression in many areas of the country, still strongly found in basic human rights like matters concerning the LGBTQ+ community, minorities, and healthcare. Instead of someone working to make the country better as a whole, Cheeto has continually manipulated his nationalist pandering to drive a hateful wedge between us all.

Now, I do hate that, as many others do. Yet that is not where my true disdain comes from. Policies and results aside, I hate the turd for his consistent lying, his little man syndrome, and most of all, his example he sets.

There is no debate that he is a narcissist. He plays that persona the best I have ever seen. The closest narcissist mentality I could think of other than him is Michael Jordan. This is where having a liberal way of thinking helps. Michael Jordan was incredibly confident in himself, arrogant really. But the difference between the two lies in the projection of leadership. Michael Jordan was a determined soul that did what he could to reach the top of the mountain. In that journey, he learned he could not do it all himself and achieve the success he wanted. He took control of practices, games, and situations that brought more of a greater good to the whole picture of those Bulls teams all those years ago. After coming out of retirement for a second time and playing for the Wizards, he proved he could still play at a high level, but it was more about the development of a team culture for team success.

Where they truly differ is on a key component, that as a father, I loathe. I have zero right to pass any judgement on how people raise their kids. To each their own since there is no playbook. We all just try to do the best we can. But our goal as parents is to raise kids to be good people, reliable, and most of all, accountable.

The world isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Nobody, no team, can win them all. Teaching kids to be humble in victory and defeat is a characteristic accountable and successful people have. You screw up, you admit it and learn from it. Sure, maybe there are scenarios, there are consequences to unsuccessful outcomes, but more often than not in the real world, defeats become lessons for you to overcome in the future.

The Orange Turd continually plays the victim card, relinquishing any shred of accountability for his shortcomings. Nothing is ever his fault. Everything is stacked against him. Elections are rigged. After 90+ indictments, he deflects and projects on the Biden family like my 9-year-old when she gets in trouble and claims that her sister does it. Like the Wizard of Oz, pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.

How can one teach and preach accountability when they demonstrate none themselves? There is always some natural aggression and desire to point blame when something doesn’t go one’s way, however, there is a line that is crossed when one consistently loses when faced with adversity in multiple areas and it is never their own fault. The defeat could never be a result of their actions. With his ability to be so public, he is teaching influential minds that it is okay to act this way. At some point, we have to realize the common denominator and look inward to fix any problems.

I do not blame him for running again. I don’t think he should be able to, but I would challenge my kids to try to beat the adversity in a rematch, assuming my kids didn’t inspire an insurrection with aspirations to use authority and power to seek vengeance.

Bottom line: history has shown us time and time again, this man is a loser. From bankrupt real-estate investments, failing casinos and other business ventures, his civil and criminal issues, all the way to his loss in the 2020 election. Yet, none of these poor fortunes were as a result of any wrongdoing by him. He is a self-serving, entitled brat…a child who refuses to learn and do the right thing. I do not want my kids to be like that. I would be embarrassed for them, along with the shame I would feel teaching them it is okay to blame others as you go through life, that you will always get your way.

Just another social example of sadness to where this country has allowed itself to get to.

