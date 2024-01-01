Thugs Will Try Anything – Political News







By Janet Grace

A new court document filed by Michael Roman, one of “Trump’s Dumps”, a no-good co-conspirator and co-defendant, claims that Fani Willis and her entire prosecution team should be removed from the case due to her having a life outside the court room.

Yes, you read that correctly. Their filing sums up to this.

Ms. Willis and one of the many prosecutors hired for this job, are good friends. It is possible that these two single adults might even be seeing each other outside of their jobs. It is also possible that they’ve even gone on vacations together using his own hard earned money. No, not anything he stole, not anything illegal or out of the ordinary at all. He used funds earned at his job, while doing the job he was hired to do. Regular, honest folks call that a salary. Criminals call it a “crime” by speculating that the funds were somehow ill-gotten, the way THEY would obtain their funds; using heinous, criminal methods that we honest folks who don’t run that way wouldn’t even think about. It wouldn’t cross our minds.

The only item on display here is yet another attempt to slow down or halt the hammer about to come down upon these “alleged” criminals that the State of Georgia is holding to account.

With Trump’s team trying to back track enough to somehow, miraculously, get TFG to the polls, and the other dastardly disgusting goons doing anything and all they can to stop their own prosecution, they’re running out of cash, steam and ideas, so discovering that Fani has a life was good enough for them to attempt to use to discredit all the hard work done to prosecute them for their ill-fated attempts at destroying our republic and ending democracy.

This garbage filing may have enough gravel to remain in our midst until the review proves otherwise given they’re claiming that Fani and the named prosecutor are in cahoots with one another to somehow fleece the public, get the money and do what? Run? Nahhh!

As a retiree who knows very well how to line the tees and dot the eyes, there is no way in hell that anyone (who works as hard as educated, intelligent people do; to remain at their best, and contribute to society on a daily basis) is going to do ANYTHING to jeopardize it.

That said, until then, my faith is on Fani and her team.

Get’m All, Fani! Take’m down. Don’t mind their shouts.

