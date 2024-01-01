The Story Of… Kronborg Castle in Helsingor, Denmark







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Kronborg Castle

Kronborg Castle was built in a span of 12 years from 1574-1585. King Frederik II was the castle’s founder and the king who lived here the most. Back then, the king would travel between his castles to make sure that everybody in the realm knew that he was in power. He would stay at Kronborg sometimes for a few weeks or months and then he would be on his way again. He lived at Kronborg with his queen Sophie. Shakespeare called the castle Elsinore Castle in his play Hamlet. The Ballroom – or the Dancehall – is 62 meters long making it one the biggest in Northern Europe back in the day when it was built. The Cannon Tower has 145 steps but it’s well worth the climb! You have the most amazing view over the city, southern Sweden and the ocean. On a clear day you can see all the way to Copenhagen from here, so go visit Kronborg Castle and check it out!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Kronborg Castle was founded?

Kronborg Castle was built in a span of 12 years from 1574-1585. That was actually quite a long time for a construction like this, but the king – Frederik II – kept changing his mind all the time. At first, he had the castle built in red brick stones but then he thought it looked too much like the homes of the noblemen and since he was the king, he needed to top them. So, he had the entire castle covered with expensive sandstone and multiple towers.

The history of the castle, however, goes back way further and all the way back to medieval times. In the 1420’s the Danish king Eric of Pomerania ordered a castle erected at the very same spot we’re Kronborg lies today. This castle had two functions: One was to guard the entrance to Oresund (the straight between modern day Denmark and Sweden) and to collect taxes from all the merchant ships traveling through the king’s waters. This tax made Danish kings extremely rich over the years since it all went straight into their own pockets.

In 1574 Frederik II was now king of Denmark. The old castle in Helsingor was pretty much outdated and it could use an upgrade. So, Frederik actually had Kronborg build on top of the old castle, but he wanted it to be a modern and impressive Renaissance castle where he could impress visitors, diplomats and royals from protestant Europe with amazing, state-of-the-art architecture and extravagant, over-the-top parties.

So that’s the main reasons for the building of Kronborg Castle: Collecting taxes, guarding the oceans and hosting wild parties with the purpose of displaying the king’s power and wealth.

KB: Which kings lived at the castle over the years?

King Frederik II was the castle’s founder and the king who lived here the most. Back then, the king would travel between his castles to make sure that everybody in the realm knew that he was in power. He would stay at Kronborg sometimes for a few weeks or months and then he would be on his way again. He lived at Kronborg with his queen Sophie.

Together they had 7 children, most notably a son who eventually became the perhaps most famous Danish king – Christian IV. He would also stay at Kronborg from time to time where he loved hosting parties like his father and shooting the cannons.

But in 1629 the castle burned down, and Christian had it rebuild. It took quite a while to return that castle to its former glory and meanwhile things were going downhill for the infamous king. Then in 1658 the castle fell after a siege by a Swedish army that ended up conquering and occupying the mighty fortress of Kronborg. It was a national disaster and embarrassment because already by then, Kronborg had become more than a castle, as it was just as well a symbol of the king’s power.

After that no Danish kings lived here permanently. Sometimes they came by and stayed for a little while but eventually the castle was given to the military and turned into barracks. The last time a Danish king stayed for the night was back in the latter half of the 19th century where king

Frederik VII resided here for some weeks since he was such a big fan of Christian IV.

In 1992 our current queen Margrethe II of Denmark celebrated her wedding anniversary here.

KB: William Shakespeare called the castle Elsinore in his play Hamlet?

Actually, Shakespeare called the castle Elsinore Castle because it is situated here in the city of Elsinore which is just the English version of Helsingor.

Shakespeare probably never went to Elsinore or Helsingor himself. We do know, however, that there were actors performing before king Frederik II who ended up working with Shakespeare back in London. They probably told him a lot about the castle. The tale of Hamlet itself is inspired by an old Nordic tale of the Viking Prince Amled, who plots against his uncle to avenge his murdered father. So, as you can tell, the story is quite like the one Shakespeare ended up writing so obviously he knew about it.

KB: The Ballroom is one of the biggest in Europe?

The Ballroom – or the Dancehall is we call it – is 62 meters long making it one the biggest in Northern Europe back in the day when it was built. It was definitely one of the more extraordinary things in the castle and it must have been really impressive to guests coming here. It has no columns to support the ceiling and that way of construction where the loft upholds itself was a fairly new technique at the time.

The Dancehall would be decorated with the King Tapestries – a series of 43 beautifully woven tapestries depicting the royal line as King Frederik II imagined it.

KB: What are the Royal Apartments?

The royal apartments are where King Frederik II and queen Sophie lived when they were at the castle. There were also a chancellery because the King kept his ministers around him all the time. The King had his own chamber where he would have meetings with his council or where he would have guests or smaller parties. The queen had her own chamber as well where she would spend her time with the ladies in waiting, sewing and weaving, playing cards, listening to music from a small ensemble hidden in the tower next to her chamber and other things. In the same tower she had her private chambers, including a “pancake room” where she would redraw to when she needed it. She was only 15 when she married King Frederik so life at the court could be somewhat exhausting and intimidating from time to time.

There are also two bedrooms in the apartments. One for the king and one for the queen – just in case they didn’t get along. There is a door between the two bedrooms and the number of children they had, suggests that it was used regularly.

KB: Which series and movies did the castle appear in?

Here in Denmark Kronborg has been featured most famously in a Christmas TV-show called “Christmas at Kronborg” (in Danish: “Jul på Kronborg”).

But every time a tv-series takes place in the city of Helsingor you will most likely see Kronborg in there. If you for example watch the Danish police detective show “Sommerdahl” you will get numerous glimpses of the castle in there.

KB: Describe for the RSR readers what they would see on a visit to Kronborg Castle.

Wow, where to begin? This castle has so many corridors, secret passages, grand hallways, towers, cellars and lofts!

Okay, so you come inside the main gate and to your left you’ll find a bastion facing the ocean full of functioning cannons! After that you’ll come into the courtyard. From here you can visit the old and very, very beautiful chapel that even survived the fire in 1629 as well as the Swedish occupation. You’ll find the entrance to the old kitchens where there was also a bakery, brewery and laundry room.

You go up to the first floor and through the Royal Apartments. Then you’ll find a corridor leading from the Queen’s chamber to the Dance Hall on the 2nd floor. This was solely built so that the queen could go to church and to parties from her chamber without getting her feet wet! You go through the amazing Dancehall and into a smaller hall where we keep the King Tapestries. You go further and you’ll enter the Scottish Suite. These are the old guestrooms. Next to them, the King’s tower. Here King Frederik II could have a bit of privacy when needed. He had a small workshop there and some rooms where he could be on his own or have conversations with close friends in some more discreet surroundings. Then you go back down to the 2nd floor, and you’ll enter a wing that was used as a prison for the Danish queen Caroline Mathilde in the latter half of the 18th century. She had an affair with the King’s physician, and she was eventually put here in the castle. The physician got it worse though – he lost his head on the scaffold!

Then there’s the Cannon Tower! 145 steps but it’s well worth the climb! We have the most amazing view over the city, southern Sweden and of course the ocean. On a clear day you can see all the way to Copenhagen from here.

There are tons of other rooms, that I could describe, but you know – it’s way easier if you just come here and see for yourself!

KB: How and when did it became a UNESCO Heritage Site?

Kronborg became a UNESCO heritage site in 2000. Because of the historical role the castle has played throughout the years but also because of the outstanding architecture and preservation, making the castle one of the most important and well-maintained examples of Renaissance buildings.

KB: Why should people visit Kronborg Castle?

Here’s just something for everybody. Whether you love history, adventure, drama, action, cannons, theatre, extravaganza, parties, art, architecture, tales of love, hate, war and peace – you’ll find it all here. It’s the home of Hamlet and even the castle’s history itself can easily compete with Shakespeare in terms of drama and action! The castle is situated in the beautiful and historic city of Helsingor, that has so many interesting places to go and to see. And also, there’s the nature; the ocean, the weather, the moats, the animals, the ramparts – it’s a very picturesque area surrounding the castle. And then there is us – the castle hosts who will happily take you on a tour through the castle with all of its history and tales of the past.

Check out Kronborg Castle’s website

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt