Fundamentals







By Ron Signore

Sometimes during days of a heavy workload, a little distraction goes a long way in improving productivity. January 9th is one of those days.

As I prep and plan for my 2024 business strategy, I decided to listen to the arguments at the appellate courts over Chump’s immunity claims in his legal battles. I take an interest in law, more so than politics. Maybe that is the foundation for my liberal way of thinking. Allowing for open interpretation to the law, or the constitution, has me very intrigued as we continue to delve into these very interesting times of legal battles surrounding a former sitting occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Listening to arguments from the defense and the prosecution, I admit, I started to get a little worried. And as questions from the judges were asked of each side, I started to get lost a little. If I am a juror in an actual trial, the defense did its job for me. They created potential legal doubt, not because I thought they were right, not because I believe they had the correct interpretation, but because they went down so many avenues of hypotheticals that at some points it was hard to really understand their argument; especially when they had to have questions repeated after going down rabbit holes on deterring answers.

Thinking is fun. Speculating can be fun. However, I am not a legal expert, I am not a medical expert, I am not anymore concerned with things of which I am not an expert. That’s for those professionals. They can split the hairs on interpretating words of our founding fathers as medical professionals can provide insight to things like masks or vaccines during a pandemic. Those specialists are the only time I accept opinions because they are rendered expert opinions based on a field of expertise.

Through the emotional rollercoaster of listening to these arguments today, I thought to myself of how we have lost sight of the main issue. This is not a criminal indictment against a former resident of the White House standing behind the notion of being innocent of criminal activity. This is an indictment of a liar who posed as a high-ranking political official in the American government that is nothing more than a criminal loser with no regard for the laws of our land.

The unfortunate thing and the great thing about our constitution is that it protects every citizen the same. It gives as much of a shield from the laws as it does the ability to be prosecuted for breaking them. It has never been, nor will it ever be, a perfect legal system. While laws are not necessarily driven from morality, the idea that someone could have mounds of evidence against them aiding criminal action, whether by direction or a lack of action to avoid the crime, is criminal to society.

The bottom line, no matter the ruling in today’s arguments, the defense is grasping at straws to provide their greatest impression of the great and powerful OZ. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. The idea that one man in our democratic republic government, in the party of law and order, wants to fight a legal battle claiming absolute immunity since he was President at the time. This is absurd.

We have gone through time where political scandals, high profile figure criminal acts, amongst other less than desirable scenarios have surfaced where we have condemned people publicly out of a sense of morality. What the law did was just another part of the overall equation. People across the world have cancelled figures in the spotlight over things that have been said to be offensive, yet not against the law. People have gotten cancelled because unfounded rumors come out, ruin their lives, only to find out maybe the rumors weren’t true.

THIS IS NOT THE CASE. While laws do not necessarily have to be moral, the fact that we have someone so arrogant as to believe they have unilateral power and shield of immunity is already bad enough. It is worse that we have seen evidence, clear as day, and have so many contradictory quotes from the demented liar since J6, that there is even an argument as to whether he can technically be held accountable. A petulant child who refers to those prosecuted for the insurrection on J6 as hostages has no business being the leader of a government where he has zero respect, integrity, or intent to uphold and defend the laws of our country.

Plain and simple, this is the part that sucks. While people who understand this concept and know we have a known criminal being charged for crimes against our country, including what I believe is nothing short of treason, there could always be a legal technicality someone interprets to rule in his favor. This should be a no-brainer. The man committed crimes, and insighted an insurrection to overthrow the government strictly because he couldn’t accept defeat. He continued to spread his lies, and the low iq individuals believed it because they are so easily manipulated after being preyed on the strings of hate that lies in their minds.

Forget these technicalities. He belittled what our government stands for. He belittled our democratic process of which he was the LOSER. The only moral indictment that should be caste is simple- no one is above the law. If you willfully break the law, and there is concrete evidence that at least allows you to be judged by a jury of your peers, you stand trial for it. Furthermore, if you disrespect our laws enough to allow acts of treason by inciting an insurrection and doing nothing to stop the chaos as our country’s leader, you are guilty of treason. You sure as hell do not deserve to hold that position again.

Definitely an opinion of mine, but if you’re caught with your hand in the cookie jar, getting off on a technicality is beyond ridiculous. I would argue that this scenario is not what the founding father’s envisioned. To argue for someone being a treasonous tool, who publicly boasts a lack of desire for upholding our constitution and referring to the insurrectionists as ‘patriots’ is beyond me, and extremely disappointing we are even in a position where we can let an outlaw, a liar, a conman, a criminal be an option to lead our great country, let alone have his criminal case dismissed is sickening.

Lock Him Up!

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt