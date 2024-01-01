Absolute What? Absolutely Not! – Political News







By Janet Grace

I just finished listening to a recording of the appealing arguments delivered to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals by Trump attorney, John Sauer, who must’ve practiced tongue twisters in front of a mirror in-between practicing his attempts to gaslight three seasoned law defenders into believing that the nonsense he spewed had any merit or was based in actual facts, because he continued repeating the same line as quickly as a Sotheby’s auctioneer on speed.

Thankfully, the long toothed judges weren’t buying the racket. The more the Buffoon spoke, the more pointed the questions came from the judges and the more increasingly skeptical they became.

The pièce de résistance was when it was certain that the attorney was claiming that a sitting president could conduct any number of horrors under the guise of performing some type of presidential necessity, including sending Seal Team 6 to assassinate political opponents.

Yeah, that’s all he wrote. He was melba toast after that.

Unless a president had been impeached AND convicted, he has full immunity to do whatever he do chooses and cannot be convicted. How convenient that this is the exact same predicament TFG is currently held under.

The judges weren’t having it.

Dump Truck didn’t appear to be too happy either.

I’ve asserted that Trump and his Dump’s are the children you hated to play any type of game with back in the day, because they changed the rules during the game to suit whatever predicament they were in, giving them the winning edge that they needed to claim victory and skip away happily with everyone’s betting resources, leaving them holding their cards, and empty pockets, screaming: “nuh-uh!”

What I cannot believe, is that, We the People, are not gathering a group the size of America, who oppose the nonsense, the grifting, the lies, and are running these opportunistic, grifting carpet baggers out of our governments by ensuring that they are not re-elected by any means. Beginning with Elise and ending with Matty, including Large Marge, Tiny Demon Boebert and all the Jimmy Jordan’s, Josh Hawley’s of the world. Stinking Lindsay needs to go, too. All those women hating ghouls need to go.

These compromised horrible, human meanies, who alongside the world’s worst dictators, autocrats and lunatics, intend to form their own perfect union of elite racists and jerks, putting an end to anyone that doesn’t think like them, agree with them. They truly need to go the way of the dinosaurs.

IMHO.

So, what’s the plan?

