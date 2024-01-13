“The Honeymooners” Star Joyce Randolph Dies at 99 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actress Joyce Randolph, best known for playing Trixie Norton on the classic series THE HONEYMOONERS, passed away January 13, 2024, at her home in New York City. It was reported that Randolph died from natural causes. She was in hospice care at the time of her death. She was 99 and the last surviving cast member from THE HONEYMOONERS.

In the early 1950s, Randolph performed in a commercial for Clorets gum, and her appearance in that commercial was seen by Jackie Gleason, who then asked her to appear in a skit on CAVALCADE OF STARS (1949-1952), Gleason’s variety show. Soon after that appearance she was cast as Trixie on THE HONEYMOONERS. The series ran from 1955 to 1956. It was created by and starred Jackie Gleason. It followed the lives of New York City bus driver Ralph Kramden (Gleason), his wife Alice, played by Audrey Meadows, Ralph’s best friend Ed Norton, played by Art Carney and Ed’s wife, Trixie (Randolph). The series had a total of 39 episodes. Randolph also appeared as Trixie on Gleason’s variety show THE JACKIE GLEASON SHOW (1953-1973).

Randolph’s additional filmography includes ROCKY KING, DETECTIVE (1950-1954), BUCK ROGERS (1950-1951), THE CLOCK (1949-1952), THE JACK BENNY PROGRAM (1950-1965), THE DOCTORS AND THE NURSES (1962-1965), and HI HONEY, I’M HOME (1991-1992).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Joyce Randolph’s family during their time of grief.

