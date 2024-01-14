Fury vs Usyk… Then What for the Heavyweight Division?

The start of a new calendar year tends to be a time when boxing fans get excited about the big fights heading their way in the 12 months ahead.

Heavyweight lovers won’t have to wait long for their first taste of the big time, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk locking up for all the marbles on February 17 in what appears to be boxing’s new spiritual home: Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Once an undisputed champion has been crowned, the rest of 2024 will open up for the winner and become a year of redemption for the loser. So what other big heavyweight fights can we expect this year?

Fury vs Usyk II

The Fury vs Usyk odds make the Brit a narrow -138 favorite, with the Ukrainian only just considered the underdog at +110.

The boxing betting lines also make a points victory for either man the most likely outcome of the contest, so if the sportsbooks are right then this is a fight that could go into deep water.

Witness a historic clash like no other 🔥 Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, both undefeated titans, face off in the Ring Of Fire 🔥 Don’t miss the chance to witness history in Riyadh Season 🇸🇦 🥊 Book your ticket now 🎟️https://t.co/TyhImQlovT#BigTime #RiyadhSeason… pic.twitter.com/dgzVs3Y8RD — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 14, 2024

That, rather than a one-sided fight, would greatly increase the likelihood of a rematch between Fury and Usyk, with reports suggesting that the pair have a two-way rematch clause in their contract – as tends to be the case anyway these days.

So, assuming that neither man blasts the other out inside three rounds, expect Fury vs Usyk II this summer no matter who wins their first scrap.

Champion vs Joshua

If no rematch is forthcoming, it’s quite possible that the undisputed champion will then take on Anthony Joshua – if it’s Fury who comes through as the winner, a long-awaited date with AJ at Wembley Stadium seems a possibility.

He is the top-ranked WBC contender and a much more appealing box-office prospect than the man who would likely have first dibs on a title fight later this year – Zhilei Zhang.

It’s unlikely that the winner of Fury vs Usyk would give up the WBO gold, but if they did – to avoid facing interim champ Zhang – then Joshua would likely be the next in line.

Fury vs Ngannou II

Of course, AJ has his hands full with another mountain of a man – Francis Ngannou, who he takes on in March.

The former UFC champion impressed everybody with his boxing debut against Tyson Fury, forcing the ringside judges into a very uncomfortable decision from what was essentially an exhibition bout.

Whether Ngannou can follow that up against Joshua is anybody’s guess, but if he does secure the KO victory that he has predicted, the pugilist from Cameroon will rocket up the world rankings once more.

That could force a rematch with Fury – whether he wins or loses against Usyk, and you suspect the Gypsy King would be interested in trying to right the wrongs of their original October meeting.

Champion vs Zhang

All of which rather leaves Zhang as the odd man out.

NEVER SAY NEVER. The underdog Zhilei Zhang gets it done 💥 pic.twitter.com/gV4rR6pElN — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 15, 2023

The 40-year-old has been forced to bide his time as he has climbed the heavyweight rankings, but as the WBO interim champion he is now in an enviable position – the winner of Fury vs Usyk will need to set a date to tackle the Chinese fighter or, potentially, relinquish the gold.

Two wins over Joe Joyce showcased Zhang’s power, and he will be hoping he can bring elite-level boxing back to China in 2024 – potentially taking on any of the men mentioned in this article.