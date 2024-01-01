Michelle Archer: Unsung Hero







By Janet Grace

I don’t know how much traction this story received at the time.

I happened upon it and it pulled at my heart strings. This one is a must share:

On December 17th, Vermont State Police Trooper, Michelle Archer, was patrolling her area when she received a call. She was four minutes away.

Two children had fallen into a frozen pond while playing on their property. One child had been recovered. The second was still submerged under the sub-freezing temperatures of the icy waters.

Body cam footage shows Trooper Archer taking no longer than a Hero donning their cape, in mere seconds she dove in and fearlessly rescued an eight year old child, returning life back into her body.

Once out, an officer rushed the babe to the awaiting ambulance.

Both children survived the day and lived to enjoy the holidays, the new year and today.

As for State Trooper Michelle Archer? She was unharmed in the process, warmed up and got right back to work.

She, the 2nd Trooper, Keith Cote, and the home owners have all been recommended to receive their agencies Lifesaving Award.

Today, I lift my coffee cup to all the unsung heroes who are just doing their jobs.

I needed to read something good and this did the job.

Thank you, Michelle.

