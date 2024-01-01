The Time is Now







By Ron Signore

The time to act is now. I can sit here and type the concept of an op-ed piece, but this really needs to be in more of a format that resembles a PSA.

One thing Chump and his MAGAts have done is taken a more constant approach to their overall agenda. They are the definition of the loudest ones in the room. They continue to prove the timeless virtue of the loudest one in the room is usually the dumbest. However, they have admittedly garnered some success in that notion because it has been the weak minded that have listened and agreed by forming support for the Orange Turd.

Since the crooked conman came onto the political scene to run for President almost a decade ago, it has been a non-stop barrage on anyone that doesn’t align and support him. Ironically, another tangent of timeless virtues continues to the less intelligent, or one in the wrong, resorts to this tactic in an argument. The name calling, the constant lying to boost his own ego by way of perceiving a successful stature, are all part of his playbook. It laughably isn’t just aimed at the left or its enemies of the state, it goes to a foreign extent as well.

He has already pissed off the wrong people within the state by flaunting his perceived power and laughing in the face of the laws of the nation he is supposed to be defending. Which makes me wonder…when he claims he will make America great again, and he constantly shows disregard for the constitutional laws that helped form this great nation, is he saying America hasn’t been great since before it formed? Is he claiming America was great when we went through the tumultuous times of civil inequality? The latter is more likely. It isn’t about the laws or governing for him, its about power. He has consistently seen the power of the state work against him and continue to level the playing field for all with the typical white man in charge.

Like it or not, this is what the battle is against. American’s who look to risk what our nation stands for by electing a person who’s only mission is self-serving. People have been led to believe this is their savior. At this point, with the absolute legitimate nonsense that keeps coming out of his mouth that keeps him supported makes me wonder if people are just doubling down because their ego won’t allow them to change views now, or if they really believe this stuff. They have sacrificed morality, religion, ideology, and patriotism for this grift. I mean, how stupid do you have to be when low and middle economic class families send money to a ‘billionaire?” Either he’s not really a billionaire, or he’s stealing from the poor to feed the rich. I suppose that is kind of what the right stands for though, despite the impact it has on its followers who aren’t in the top 2%.

While the giant grift has continued to battle, the democrats have become noticeably more aggressive in calling out hypocrisy, we still aren’t aggressive enough. Why? The reality seems to point to a common theme with the less educated. They do not understand reality, they don’t understand education or intelligence, and they do not believe in anything but party over country. It clearly isn’t about the best for the country, and they are even brazenly open about it. Speaker Johnson has allowed it to slip that he is taking orders from Chump, and others have openly said they wont pass anything that will make a democrat look good. Even on a topic that has our nation’s interest at stake with border control. Allowing or hoping for anything to get worse or not work towards getting better should be a crime and grounds for expulsion. The second a candidate says they hope for the stock market to crash within the year should have been an eye opener. There’s only two possibilities one would say that and they somewhat overlap; either an economic disaster would have to be cleaned up should he get in the white house, and/or he can campaign on the unintelligent to blame President Biden so he would look bad. Its sickening.

What do we do? This is where it gets a little interesting. We could always keep going the same route and take our chances. Operating like this isn’t a real threat to our freedom and democracy. We could stoop to their level and get into the school yard name calling type battles. Let’s face it, many of us outside of the government players already do that- you know, like referring to someone as Orange Turd or Chump. But in a serious notion, how does President Biden and team drive a dominating fight to knock the loser out once and for all?

He already started by finally calling out the dangers Chump poses as a potential dictator. Whether he truly has or hasn’t driven the Department of Justice and other legal entities to prosecute Cheeto-Boy, the crimes are not made up. They aren’t even denied. Instead, there are claims of doing nothing wrong and how a President should have immunity. You truly cannot write up the timeline of events and quotes any better if it was a fictitious movie. It has become so outrageous that our play needs to amp up the foundation of support and push the messages out in an aggressive fashion.

The Lincoln Project continues to do some great work on the topic. They have put out some great content on painting these people for who they really are. If they keep bringing this type of awareness, and we couple it with either more content from other organizations, or the official Biden campaign, it needs to get out there hard and fast. The adage of ‘kick ass and take names later,’ should be our priority. We shouldn’t need to stoop to his level. We should truly just keep hammering all outlets of media. We know they are wrong. We know they are dangerous. We know they are not the smartest of people.

Maybe if we beat them over the head with message repetition, they can be weak enough to find cracks in their logic and make a better decision. Frankly, I would focus on the low to middle class, demonstrating success in family economics on our side and the threat of becoming poorer if they go the other way. Compare job growth and in plain and simple language, show the impact of gas prices from Chump’s actions then and if he does what he says he’s planning to do for energy independence.

If they are not going to believe the reality of the dangers this man poses to them or democracy, let’s not go down not doing everything we possibly could. We need to bellow and boast the positives we have seen with President Biden cleaning up this disastrous mess. Discredit their leader like he did the media. Keep drawing metaphorical and literal images of Chump in parallel with Hitler. If we don’t get overly diligent in this battle, we will lose, and we will likely spend our lives trying to really make this country great again, because that turd will have reduced it to rubble.

