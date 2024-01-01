Q & A with Douyé







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Douye

Douyé is a Lagos, Nigerian born jazz singer. Her favorite artists are Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan and Billie Holiday. Her song “So Much Love” was dedicated to Fela Kuti, Nigerian singer and activist. She played with legend Ron Carter on her album “Daddy Said So”. Her latest album “The Golden Sèkèrè” was released in July 2023. Go check it out!

KB: Did you always want to be a singer growing up?

Well, whilst growing up, I wanted to be an attorney because I like investigating things and I have a great mindset for problem-solving issues. But then I think I was about eleven when I decided to accept my fate as a singer and appreciate that gift in me on a higher level. Plus, I was eleven years old when I promised my father that I was going to become a songstress and make something out of it. And here I am now… a singer.

KB: You are from Nigeria. How did you get interested in the jazz music?

My father loved jazz music and so he was the one who first introduced jazz to me. I was very close to my father and so he used to make me sit with him while he listened to jazz. So, listening to jazz became part of our daily routine. In that process, I developed a lasting love for jazz.

KB: Who are your favorite jazz singers or musicians?

Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, and Billie Holiday.

KB: You dedicated a song on your album “So Much Love” to Fela Kuti. Why him?

Fela Kuti was an artist that my dad appreciated and listened to a lot because his music was unique, and he talked about the issues that concern Nigeria. I grew up listening to Fela and I love what he represents as an artist and as an activist for the people. So, I felt, compelled to celebrate his artistry in my own way by writing a song titled, “So Much Love.” The song, “So Much Love” was my way of saying thank you to Fela Kuti for all that he went through as an artist and an activist who spoke about critical issues.

KB: You played with Ron Carter on your album “Daddy Said so”. How was it working with such a Legend?

Mr. Ron Carter was phenomenal. Working with him will remain a lifetime blessing for me and my artistry. He is a living legend not just in the jazz world but in the music world, and I will forever appreciate him and his artistry.

KB: You made R&B, Jazz, and Bossa Nova albums. Is there a genre you have not tried yet but you would love to?

Well, I haven’t thought about that. I like blues music but that is related to jazz. I like listening to folk music sometimes, but I can hear a little folksiness in jazz sounds… I try not to plan these things ahead; I just allow my spirit to lead me on what to do next musically. I know that whatever it would be, it would be jazz-oriented.

KB: Who would you love to collaborate with and why?

I am not certain for now that is also something that comes with when I am in the process of determining the elements of a project so, I stay attuned to what the project needs. I listen to the spirit of the project and usually, it leads me to the personnel that would be part of the project.

KB: Do you have a favorite album?

I love Sarah Vaughan’s album titled, “After Hours” And I like the song Vanity from that album, it’s an emotional song for me.

KB: What are you currently up to?

My focus for now is to continue to promote my current release, “The Golden Sèkèrè.” I hope to travel near and far performing and promoting the album.

