Five Realistic Ways to Impress Your Woman on Valentine’s Day







By KG Farrell

I know that not all men have a talent for romance. It’s okay, you each have so many talents and no one can have it all. So please allow me to give you a few ideas to surprise your wife or girlfriend on V-Day. 5 ideas listed from least expensive to most. I tried to keep them all reasonable, even though romantic comedies tell you that we want diamonds and dinner in Paris, most of us are much more easily impressed.

One: Just make dinner at home. Assuming you were going to eat anyway, this is almost cost free. To be clear, it doesn’t have to be fancy. It can be a normal everyday meal. The key is, while you are cooking, allow your girl to sit and watch her favorite show with her favorite beverage or whatever it is she likes. If you have kids, make them help you in the kitchen so Mom can have some down time to herself.

Two: Order takeout from your favorite restaurant. A bit pricier but if you stick with a regular haunt, it should be doable. This is best because if it’s somewhere you’ve eaten before you can safely order for your date. If the relationship is new and you’re unsure what she likes, ask her mom or dad. If you do have children perhaps Grandma and Grandpa would like to take them for a few hours or overnight. Or if family time is really your thing, make sure you have plenty of family time together that night. Don’t wing it though. Have a family activity planned. Something everyone will enjoy.

Three: Surprise her with breakfast in bed with flowers and Mimosas(if you like.) If you can cook it, great. If not, order it for delivery or ask someone else to help you. Or just get something special like chopped fruit and nuts. Chocolate covered strawberries are usually a hit for breakfast or desert. Though if you know what her favorite is, do that. She’ll not only get a great breakfast, she’ll know you’re paying attention. That is the best gift.

Four: Get a nice hotel room. Depending on your area and availability this could set you back a bit. If you find prices are just too high, look for a bed and breakfast or owner rental in a less populated area nearby. Or perhaps you know someone who has a nice home you could occupy for the night, like a vacation home or a cabin. Or Grandma and Grandpa might let you use their house for the night and they could come and stay with the kids. It can be anywhere that your lady can escape the stresses of life and let it all fade away for a while. Trust me, you’ll thank me for it.

Five: Book a spa treatment for couples or her and her best friend. Spa prices will vary from place to place of course but most will have a deal for Valentine’s Day. Plus, each of the services have various prices. You can get your sweet heart anything from a couples massage to an herbal body wrap. Join her for a relaxing day together or send her with her best pal and stay home with the kids.

You may be sensing a trend in my suggestions. The cornerstone of the gift should be relaxation. It’s the hardest thing for women to do. We always have a million things on our to do list and multiple people pulling us in different directions. We often feel guilty if we take time for ourselves, doubly so if we have children. But when a significant other gives us an opportunity to do it guilt free? (it’s and gift after all. It would be rude to refuse it) That’s the kind of thing that can rejuvenate a woman in ways you might not expect. Everyone in the house will benefit from Mom being able to decompress. Especially you!

