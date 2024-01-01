Expel The Traitors – Political News







By Janet Grace

I’m beginning this article with a little refresher, for some and new, to others.

This information, gathered from “govinfo.com,” is the actual instruction regarding the oath taken by each and every member of Congress at the start of their new duties. Read below and let’s unpack this.

Sec. 1 . In General; Administering the Oath of Office.

“Generally, The Constitution requires that every Senator and every Representative swear or affirm to support the Constitution of the United States. U.S. Const. art. VI, cl. 3. Rule II clause 1 carries the same requirement for elected officers. For administration of the Oath to officers, see Officers and Offices. The form of the oath and the procedure for its administration are regulated by statute.

2 USC Sec. 25. Form of oath, see 5 USC Sec. 3331 and Manual Sec. 197. Until a Member-elect has subscribed to the oath, he does not enjoy All the rights and prerogatives of a Member of Congress. Deschler Ch 2 Sec. 2.1. Members who have not taken the oath are not entitled to vote or to introduce bills.”

There, you have it. If they’re voting, they’ve taken the oath. If they’ve taken the oath and they’re acting the way they currently are? We cannot sit back and watch the monkeys flinging poo in the house of Representatives. They’re a disgrace to our country.

If we agree that the congress members listed herein have violated their oaths of office by adhering to the instructions placed upon them by The Former Guy rather than The Constitution, they must step down from their duties in congress, be brought up on charges, arrested for treason, domestic terrorism, plus high crimes and misdemeanors and be tried in court by a jury of their peers.

In the same manner that Madison Cawthorn, George Santos and five other deplorables were ousted from the house of Representatives for failing to honor their oaths, these MAGA Cult Sycophants must also be dismissed immediately or sooner.

MAGA is NOT the GOP.

Let me write that again.

MAGA is NOT the GOP.

We CANNOT turn a blind eye to their existence within our government. Hey, listen, this is the same as us telling you that those neighbors across the way stole your wallet and have been using your money to waste it on making life sized glossies of Hunter Biden, yet they have no answer as to what to do with the massive opportunity that exists in the folks that are walking, running, swimming to America in droves hearing that America is ready to begin mass producing a certain type of chip, here in the states, and America is ready to begin planting forests, they’re even needing help in building a wall, so why not hire the folks who are arriving in droves to build that wall in exchange for their services, they will receive the benefits you would like them to have. Obviously, a fast track to citizenship will be the big prize because these folks that are able to jump into work and grow with the company, exhibit good faith, etc. They’ll be faster tracked for being good citizens.

See how easy that could be?

Instead, the MAGA Trolls are a disease which must be abolished within our government if it is to be allowed to work the way it was Intended. These people are the sludge in the gas tank, which have been placed there with behind the scene bribes and incentives to have them behave in a base way that brings disgrace to this administration.

In the exact same manner in which Mitch McConnell did all he could to block our then President Obama from adding honest justices to the bench, here they are again, attempting all they can to bring down the present administration from keeping their promises to the American people and America’s allies.

These Traitors are not working for the public who placed them in their seats. These are the folks that are working behind the scenes to bring an end to our united republic. These are the people that will blow us up as a nation, setting the scene for that disgusting fraud of a clown, to do with us as Putin pleases.

They are Russian Agents and so is TFG, in my opinion.

They cannot be in our government, supposedly representing us. They are hostile. They are the actual terrorists and we cannot continue giving them air to breathe their rhetoric onto our laws.

Below is a list gathered from a Newsweek article published earlier this week, detailing the names of the current congress people who I believe and in my own personal opinion, are working as double, triple, quadruple agents for TFG and everyone that that clearly incoherent baboon, the 9th wonder of the world is in bed with.

I believe they should be dismissed from their duties.

Instead of assisting this administration, these 106 MAGA (Trump/Putin) loyalists are working against Americans to further their true agenda: Destroying our experiment and allowing our republic to become a country ruled by a cruel dictator who’s first day as a dictator will be to round up everyone he disagrees with and have them and their entire generations shot. The rest of us will be tossed off of his Trump Towers.

These 106 MAGA LOYALISTS, whose hearts belong to The Former Guy, rather than to the oath they took to honor and protect our constitution from any threats foreign or domestic, need to be redefined and stricken from being allowed to serve. Their very presence is a crime.

They all voted against the stopgap bill. They want America to go down in flames. Instead, it is they who should be removed as fast as legally possible.

1. Mark Alford, Missouri

2. Jodey Arrington, Texas

3. Brian Babin, Texas

4. James Baird, Indiana

5. Jim Banks, Indiana

6. Aaron Bean, Florida

7. Jack Bergman, Michigan

8. Andy Biggs, Arizona

9. Gus Bilirakis, Florida

10. Dan Bishop, North Carolina

11. Lauren Boebert, Colorado

12. Mike Bost, Illinois

13. Josh Brecheen, Oklahoma

14. Ken Buck, Colorado

15. Tim Burchett, Tennessee

16. Michael Burgess, Texas

17. Eric Burlison, Missouri

18. Kat Cammack, Florida

19. Jerry Carl, Alabama

20. Ben Cline, Virginia

21. Michael Cloud, Texas

22. Andrew Clyde, Georgia

23. Mike Collins, Georgia

24. Elijah Crane, Arizona

25. John Curtis, Utah

26. Warren Davidson, Ohio

27. Byron Donalds, Florida

28. Jeff Duncan, South Carolina

29. Neal Dunn, Florida

30. Ron Estes, Kansas

31. Mike Ezell, Mississippi

32. Pat Fallon, Texas

33. Brad Finstad, Minnesota

34. Michelle Fischbach, Minnesota

35. Scott Fitzgerald, Wisconsin

36. Scott Franklin, Florida

37. Russell Fry, South Carolina

38. Matt Gaetz, Florida

39. Mike Gallagher, Wisconsin

40. Tony Gonzales, Texas

41. Bob Good, Virginia

42. Lance Gooden, Texas

43. Paul Gosar, Arizona

44. Mark Green, Tennessee

45. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia

46. H. Morgan Griffith, Virginia

47. Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin

48. Michael Guest, Mississippi

49. Harriet Hageman, Wyoming

50. Andy Harris, Maryland

51. Diana Harshbarger, Tennessee

52. Kevin Hern, Oklahoma

53. Clay Higgins, Louisianna

54. Erin Houchin, Indiana

55. Wesley Hunt, Texas

56. Ronny Jackson, Texas

57. Jim Jordan, Ohio

58. John Joyce, Pennsylvania

59. Trent Kelly, Mississippi

60. Darin LaHood, Illinois

61. Debbie Lesko, Arizona

62. Barry Loudermilk, Georgia

63. Anna Paulina Luna, Florida

64. Morgan Luttrell, Texas

65. Nancy Mace, South Carolina

66. Celeste Maloy, Utah

67. Tracey Mann, Kansas

68. Thomas Massie, Kentucky

69. Brian Mast, Florida

70. Tom McClintock, California

71. Richard McCormick, Georgia,

72. Mary Miller, Illinois

73. Max Miller, Ohio

74. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa

75. Cory Mills, Florida

76. Alexander Mooney, West Virginia

77. Barry Moore, Alabama

78. Nathaniel Moran, Texas

79. Troy Nehls, Texas

80. Ralph Norman, South Carolina

81. Jay Obernolte, California

82. Gary Palmer, Alabama

83. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania

84. August Pfluger, Texas

85. Bill Posey, Florida

86. John Rose, Tennessee

87. Matthew Rosendale, Montana

88. Chip Roy, Texas

89. David Schweikert, Arizona

90. Keith Self, Texas

91. Pete Sessions, Texas

92. Victoria Spartz, Indiana

93. Pete Stauber, Montana

94. Elise Stefanik, New York

95. Bryan Steil, Wisconsin

96. W. Gregory Steube, Florida

97. Thomas Tiffany, Wisconsin

98. William Timmons, South Carolina

99. Jefferson Van Drew, New Jersey

100. Beth Van Duyne, Texas

101. Derrick Van Orden, Wisconsin

102. Randy Weber, Texas

103. Daniel Webster, Florida

104. Bruce Westerman, Arkansas

105. Roger Williams, Texas

106. Rudy Yakym, Indiana

Get’m, America!

Don’t allow these garbage critters to abolish our America as we know it.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt