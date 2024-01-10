My Open Letter (Tweet) to the MAGA Cult Goes Viral On Twitter & the Evil Vitriol Came Back In Droves







An open letter to MAGA,

Years from now, when Trump has gone to that glorious golf course in Hades, when the kool aid has run dry; when you take off the Trump hats & see reality without red-colored MAGA lenses; don’t expect to be welcomed w/ open arms back into polite society.

/1 — Sharsyn oh ffs… 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@sharsyn) January 10, 2024

By Sharon Synowsky

I recently posted the above open Letter (tweet) to MAGA on Twitter/X. The gaslighting from them has been…insane. For years, we have been “going high when they go low”. We’ve been trying to reason with them, have a civil debate, educate…

Hell, we’ve even pleaded with them to please, please, please do everything they could to keep themselves and others safe during the height of the pandemic. We’ve been called sheep, snowflakes, libtards, groomers, pedos and far, far worse. We’ve been told that we should be killed or to kill ourselves.

So my thread, borne out of frustration, told them that when Trump is long gone and the MAGA Kool Aid wears off, they would not be welcomed back into polite society. I didn’t call them names, I didn’t wish harm or death on them. My message was that, when the time comes, we will not easily forgive and we certainly will not forget. We will never forget the fervor with which they excused, denied, and played down every heinous word Trump said and every deed Trump did.

But most of all, we will never forget the enthusiasm and…joy…with which they embraced and unleashed their OWN long-hidden hate and incivility. How quickly and completely they did so the moment Trump gave them permission.

And MAGA came at me…fiercely and intensively. In the same reply telling me I was impolite, they’d call me all sorts of names. In the same reply telling me I was being divisive, they’d use a MAGA slur against me. In the same reply saying I was intolerant, they’d say they already shun us. Every response was gaslighting me to think that, by my post, I was everything I implied they were.

I am tired…tired of the gaslighting, the ugliness they spew, the divisive, derisive rhetoric they embrace. Not just tired, I am EXHAUSTED. But I am not going to stop calling out their bad behavior. I’m not going to stop shouting about Trump’s many crimes. I’m not going to stop sounding every last alarm. From now until November, although I am tired, I will be a loud, strong voice hoping to be heard.

