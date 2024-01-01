Temu, Shopping Like A Billionaire – The Scoop







By Janet Grace

“I like it. It’s mine. The prices blow my mind.”

For the mania in all of us, there’s Temu.

You know, the pity is that everything we purchase from on Yonder might just be going to purchase whatever is needed to blow us up to on Yonder and smithereens, and there we are having to make believe we’re shopping like billionaires. SMH.

But in all honesty, they’ve got prices on items that you would not think to look for there.

Pick a trade, any trade. Ok. You picked that one. They’ve got everything you need regarding the item you want at below wholesale prices.

Here’s the rub.

Many of these items are actually the originals. Yep. These are the exact same whatever clickety-click you clicked on that you would be receiving if you purchased them from the actual footlocker or memory foam store or whatever. Then again! They also have the rejects. This is where you’re intuition building. Yes, you are.

For those looking to soundproof and really go to town, I highly recommend their selections.

Don’t be surprised by some the quality on these items.

I purchased Harley Davidson riding boots at the Harley website. I was shocked to see that they were made in China, as much as they’re supposed to be for ‘Mer’ca. Go figure.

Fender, Squire, Kramer, are a few of the brand names whose products are made in one of the many places companies look to when trying to cut costs. If any of these products are made with wood, I would ask where the wood came from.

The last thing any of us want to be doing is adding to a demand which leads to deforestation. Countries like Mexico. Japan, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil, to name a few spots, don’t exactly have the best work ethics when it comes to where they purchased the mahogany used to build your strat. Your 6k axe might have been hand sanded by an eight year old before school, by the way. Not cool, right? Not if that’s his job and he’s making two cents an hour. Heck yes, if it’s your nephew working on a project for the fun of it.

Oh, très importante! Don’t think to purchase anything electrical from anywhere other than wherever you currently are. Low-grade electrical products will light your fire, for sure and not in a good way. Anyone can tag an item UL and have it not be so. Buyer be wise. When it comes to electricity, stick to the best quality because your life depends on it.

Tires and tubes? Where The rubber meets the road is not something you want to chance.

Hard drives? Don’t make me chuckle!

When shopping for anything, I read the reviews. The worst reviews. That’s where it gets real. Pissed off customers will get the lead out and show you pictures of their tire blow outs to warn fellow riders. Wanna know the truth? Read the worst critic reviews, wherever you shop.

