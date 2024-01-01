





By Ron Signore

Deflection is just a regular play in the playbook for the right. I think many have covered the smoke and mirrors show the conservative Republican faction displays every day. While some of it must play into the MAGA mind where alternate facts in an alternate world from the real one we live and operate in every day, we cannot forget the simple vindictive reason for those demonstrations.

There is one prime case of deflection right now that is eating away at me, and it irritates me a little more each day. While Cheetoh-Boy awaits his court proceedings in Georgia, stories have continued to surface by the ‘MAGA legal experts’ around a potential inappropriate relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Normally, my first instinct would be to pursue a resignation in scandal. It does not matter if it is George Santos, Bob Menendez, or anyone else, when you take an oath for the people, you inherently put yourself into a world that requires a certain need of transparency, morals, and ethics. While we have continued to see popular athletes and entertainers move a little bit more away from taking the assumable role model tag, political figures have only seemed to waiver when it becomes a point of contention.

Despite the right continually getting away from traditional integrity-based actions by the cult following the Orange Turd, they love calling others into the limelight. In their continual efforts to delegitimize the government at every level, they aggressively play on their nationalist enthusiasts that support them to help amplify the event into another bid of corruption against the former 1600 Penn Ave resident. These loudmouth blowhards eat it up like they are on a mission.

The message begins to get amplified around social media and through the mainstream media, and the less intelligent supporters and followers grab the obvious details that suit their desires and spread the notion like wildfire. Before you know it, the noise becomes focused on the continued efforts of a corrupt government attacking the victim playing Cheeto.

Cries for the corrupt leaders’ heads come from the right. However, their motive isn’t for the sanctity of the ethical habits of politicians, but rather to paint a picture that their golden calf is unfairly getting railroaded. What they are seemingly missing is that unless her conduct was that of planting evidence or making up evidence to pursue the former disgraced US leader, none of her affair changes any of the facts collected in the criminal indictments that prove the guilt of the immunity seeking moron.

Make no mistake, if she abused her power, I would likely call for her resignation. If she got involved with someone she works with, it is always a sticky situation. Being in a position of power makes it a little juicier, since we in America love a good fall from grace for those up on a pedestal. Allegedly, there are plane tickets Wade bought for him and Willis to travel to San Francisco and Miami to investigate Cheeto and the Cheeto- allies while putting together this case.

Naturally, part of the defense team has brought this dirt to light under the premise that if true, it makes the racketeering indictment “fatally defective” according to defendant Michael Roman. As per the norm, this is just gets the ignorant degenerate Cheeto supporters up in arms because they believe the two are connected. Furthermore, they believe this impacts the charges and possible convictions to come.

On the other hand, Wade, while hypothetically not the best family man for the sake of this scenario, has a mission where the line of sight is clear. There is continued mounting evidence, turncoats, and a lack of opportunity for the big fish in the case to avoid convictions. If the play pattern wasn’t so consistent, this would be nothing more than a Hail Mary with hopes something could come of it that would benefit them. The truth is that this is just another typical deflection of no substance in the ongoing MAGA and GOP efforts to delegitimize our judicial system.

The bottom line: Nearly 100 laws were voted on by grand juries to issue indictments, the greatest defense is a cry for immunity to shield the turd based on the notion that he was President, and many of these sheep who disturbingly kiss the ground his bone spurs walks on, who do not have a strong education will continue to fund the billionaires legal defense as they are swindled by alternative facts in the real world.

Lock Him Up.

