Greg Abbott v Every Democratic Administration – Political News







By Janet Grace

Egads!

That creepy, vile, disgusting, piece of semi-living human flesh with a giant mouth and zero chance of brain matter, looks no further than to all the many ways there are to harm people, and then he acts on that; however, I believe Abbott received his orders regarding the installation of 30 miles of razor wire and the deployment of AMERICA’S, (not his) National Guards to the Texas border while discussing the matter with his boss, Dump Truck, the leader of the MAGA pack, and the insane brain he and the MAGA’S in our government continue to obey, while obstructing now the second democratic administration from doing its job.

This is pretty serious, folks. The million ringed MAGA Circus that is the GOP, is keeping our heads turning to and fro at whiplash breakneck speed with so many distractions.

This Administration is having as much of a hard time as Former President Obama’s Administration had with Greg Abbott, who did as much damage as he could during that time.

Below is a link you can use to remind yourselves of the roughly 48 law suits George Abbott and Ken Paxton filed using his constituents tax dollars, during the Obama Administration and the dollar amounts these lawsuits cost.

His argument at the time had to do with the Syrian refugees the Obama Administration was hoping to assist.

Greg is adept at spending his constituents tax dollars on whatever pleases him and given the fact that he was once a Supreme Court Justice, you would believe that he would know how to be bipartisan, but no. He uses his knowledge and years of expertise in all that is racist, to follow in the footsteps of Wallace who ran a campaign of segregation backed by the ‘Klueless Klucking Klan.’ Greg Abbott is as MUCH of a racist as George Corley Wallace was. “Segregation today. Segregation tomorrow. Segregation forever.” – George Corley Wallace.

Abbott’s wrestled support from the 25 MAGA republicans who have jointly sent their national guards to Texas, is an old play he used during the Obama Administration. This should not be news to us. During the Obama Administration, Abbott stated the following: “The president is not a king who can unilaterally change and write immigration laws,” meanwhile, he’s quite eager to kiss Dump Truck’s ring and do HIS king’s bidding. This border bullsh*t is also the same nonsense, same argument he used during the entirety of Obama’s terms in office to undermine the Administration’s efforts to assist refugees. All he did was look through his 2008 playbook file and resurrect the exact same argument against anyone attempting to enter into America. I swear, this son of a gun truly believes that America is only meant for his people, you know, the racists.

Where we democrats have thus far dropped the ball is in not designating the MAGA MOVEMENT to be domestic terrorists and insisting that every single MAGA congressperson be immediately relieved of their duties and any laws passed by them dismissed as the garbage it most likely is.

As it had been stated by many, this ploy to make the Biden Administration take the blame for the ineffectiveness of Dump Truck’s poorly designed border wall, a cinch to scale with one arm, one leg and eyes closed, is not the Biden Administration’s doing. Let’s make sure we are clear about that.

Abbott is under the false impression that by raising all of this hatred and racism against fellow humans trying to live another day, that his constituents are going to forget how damaged the infrastructure of Texas is. He believes people will not remember at all how horribly they suffered.

One of my favorite friends is a born again Christian and she reminded me:

“Ya Know, God says vengeance is mine.”

So, with that, I’m pointing to all of the ‘Baddies’ and giving a loud whistle. THAT is my prayer!

Go get yours, God! Let us see your wonder as you strike these ‘summabitches’ down!

“Texas vs. the Feds — A Look at the Lawsuits | The Texas Tribune” https://www.texastribune.org/2017/01/17/texas-federal-government-lawsuits/

