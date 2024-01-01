Lower Than the Already Low







By Ron Signore

While I cannot take the GOP playbook seriously for the lack of substance they have around governing and helping the fellow citizens in this country, they have hit a new low. There is always an element of this limbo game that is going on with the members of that party; how low can they go.

Cheeto Boy winning the New Hampshire primary was expected. It wasn’t likely he would lose, or even really be challenged. And in terms of a race, he really wasn’t. Nikki Haley put up a commendable fight in the contest, but no real threat. There was no shock in the way that animal acted, gloating, and tearing her down in her defeat. How sad is it that he had put people in a position to trample on her defeat and put others in a position to point out the cruelty he handed upon her with his narcissistic attacks. The dichotomy is astonishing.

Despite the fact she didn’t concede and drop from the race, which was fuel to the fire for the misogynistic proclaimed head of the Republican Party, she is in an interesting position. She can continue to fight and be the last person standing in a situation that draws Chump out of contention. Again, it is not likely despite the potential results of the criminal trials that he would relent the charge he feels he has, especially since he can be in jail and run.

However, today makes me believe we have hit a new low. The impact of what was learned today confirms fears beyond a reasonable doubt to what we can expect going forward for the next 10 months, hopefully not far beyond. News broke today that Cheeto Boy pretty much killed the Senate proposed bill to help address the border crisis we are having, more specifically targeting the presumed flow of fentanyl into the United States from migrants.

It is not only unacceptable that he really has any ‘power’ to prevent legislation currently, but that this is another play right out of the Reagan tactical strategy book. This is too similar to the way Republicans went around our own leaders in efforts to prevent President Carter from bringing hostages in Iran home. Geoff Bennett, in 1980, arranged through channels to have Iran not cut a deal with President Carter to bring the hostages home so that Reagan could negotiate the deal and be the hero. While it is often leaders find the end result of their actions that could lead them to be identified as a hero, that should never be the motive when people’s lives are on the line.

This also means that we are going to have to likely continue the campaigning that President Biden is to blame for the continuing border crisis. We will hear how he could have done better. We will hear how great the border situation was during his 4 years in office. For the record, I don’t think the situation was good or great under Chump. I would add that there are just degrees of bad.

Furthermore, the border crisis is more complex than any Republican, Democrat, or other type of official political figures will likely understand. Some just want the hypothetical, yet very literal wall to seal in our country from outsiders.

They, Republicans, most specifically Mike Johnson, have claimed that there really is no feasible option on the table right now. Funding for more resources, including officers to help defend the border, is included in that list of non-feasible options. That is just one of many ways they attack the left as weak on this scenario.

Here is where it gets complex and seems to go unrealized. Yes, any drug trafficking, let alone the deadly element of fentanyl, is a bad situation. The ability to stop the flow of illegal substances or other vices is near impossible, otherwise, certain criminals would not exist. Working on a resolution is either being looked at as a fool’s errand or a complete lopsided, non-compromising, no middle ground effort. The truth is like many other criminal elements in this country and world, we will not eliminate the issue. Criminals exist because they find new and innovative ways to get around the legal elements. Beyond that, they are obviously relentless.

Criminal enterprises and elements, not to be confused with Chump’s criminal activity within his own business dealings, continue beyond an arrest or death. Take out the head of a criminal enterprise, either they have predecessor or a whole new faction evolves. This specific criminal element in the drug world will not cease. The reality sadly is that any action going forward may slow things down, which would be a good thing, but nothing will end the issue. So that begs the question, why would anyone be ok with waiting on this matter? Any effort sooner than later is better than nothing.

Our country was founded and grew from migrants either evading persecution or chasing the American Dream. Possibly a combo of both. As we have grown as a country, I am not ignoring the fact that there have been consequences from the border situation. Consequences that may overly outweigh the rewards. Those rewards go to the reality of hard-working people taking the jobs others really do not want. Jobs that our own entitlement tends to overlook in manual labor. This could potentially disrupt the workforce for those who really come here to work and seek a better life. Illegals are not coming here and taking the glorious high paying jobs. While I am not contending that we need completely open borders, we need to take some variables into consideration on whatever resolution comes to fruition.

We need to turn this around. We need to not only rely on our own moral voice to continue pounding this disgraceful situation. We need to blow this scenario so far out of proportion it brings a tilt back to reality. Beyond the media, social media, word of mouth, and continued hope, which is never a strategy, we need to rely on Nikki Haley. I am sickened to even say that, but she now has some solid ammo on an issue that the right voters seem to amplify. If she can reach enough of those who are not that far gone down the rabbit hole of worthlessness, it could either help our odds by siphoning Chump votes helping her in a potential nomination, drive reality to those undecided independents that are so critical, towards voting blue. The realization of danger to citizens with this shameful politicking is another example of vengeance and lack of desire to work with others to help unite this country. Say what you will about President Biden, he is right for calling things like this out, but he has made every effort to both rebuild and unite this country since he took office.

The next 10 months at a minimum will be dirty politicking, slanderous campaigns, and a lack of focus towards resolve. If Chump is elected, not only are there sadly that many morons in the country, but there also becomes a very real threat to our democracy. If Chump is elected, our last and only hope is that we can turn the house and keep the Senate. We can then at least hope that we can contain the maniac under the guidance of our actual government…if he doesn’t find a way to implode our country into oblivion laced with chaos where drugs laced with fentanyl are the least of our worries.

