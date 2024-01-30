Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Dies at 91- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Two-time Tony Award winning actress and singer, Chita Rivera, known for her performances in “Chicago” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman”, passed away January 30, 2024, in New York after a brief illness, just one week after her 91st birthday.

Chita Rivera was born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero on January 23, 1933, in Washington, D.C. She spent her early teen years enrolled in the Jomes-Haywood School of Ballet. During that time, a talent scout visited the school and Rivera was one of two students chosen to audition in New York City. After a successful audition she was accepted into the School of American Ballet and was given a scholarship.

Rivera’s big break came in the early 1950s while she was accompanying a friend to an audition of “Call Me Madam”, and ended up winning the role herself. Following this production, Rivera was cast in more Broadway shows including “Guys and Dolls”, “Can-Can”, “Mr. Wonderful” and “Seventh Heaven”. In 1957, she was cast as Anita in “West Side Story”, which made her a Broadway star. In 1960 she received a Tony Award nomination for creating the role of Rose in “Bye, Bye, Birdie”, opposite Dick Van Dyke. She won her two Tony Awards for her performances in “The Rink” (Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical) and “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical).

Rivera also made appearances in film and television. Her filmography includes SWEET CHARITY (1969), SGT. PEPPER’S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND (1978), MAYFLOWER MADAM (1987), CHICAGO (2002), WILL & GRACE (1998-2020), DORA THE EXPLORER (2000-2019) and tick…tick…BOOM! (2021).

Rivera’s contribution to Broadway and the impact and influence she had on so many Broadway hopefuls will forever be remembered and cherished.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Chita Rivera’s family during their time of grief.

