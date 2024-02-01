“Rocky” Actor Carl Weathers Dies at 76- Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Carl Weathers, who was known for his portrayal of Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, passed away February 1, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. His family reported that Weathers “died peacefully in his sleep.” No cause of death was given. He was 76.

In his early teens and into high school, Weathers was an all-around athlete, involved in boxing, football, gymnastics, soccer and wrestling. In college he played defensive end at Long Beach City College and then transferred and played for San Diego State University for the San Diego State Aztecs. After college, his football career went professional. He signed with the Oakland Raiders in 1970, as linebacker. He helped the Raiders to win the AFC Championship Game. He played with the Raiders until 1971. After a short stint playing in the Canadian Football League, Weathers retired from football in 1974 and began pursuing an acting career.

His acting career began in the mid-1970s, appearing in episodes of GOOD TIMES (1974-1979) and STARSKY & HUTCH (1975-1979), and then ultimately landing the career defining role of Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa’s rival in ROCKY (1976). He reprised Apollo Creed in the next three ROCKY movies: ROCKY II (1979), ROCKY III (1982) and ROCKY IV (1985). Although Apollo Creed will be the role that Weathers will be best remembered for, he has over 70 acting credits in both film and television. His filmography includes THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN (1974-1978), THE DEFIANT ONES (1986), PREDATOR (1987), TOUR OF DUTY (1987-1990), IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT (1988-1995), HAPPY GILMORE (1996), LITTLE NICKY (2000), THE SHIELD (2002-2008), ER (1994-2009), ARRESTED DEVLOPMENT (2003-2019), CHICAGO FIRE (2012-), CHICAGO P.D. (2014-), LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT (1999-), and THE MADALORIAN (2019-).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Carl Weathers’ family during their time of grief.

