Happy New Year, Again (Part I)







By Janet Grace

The Chinese Lunar New Year is two weeks away. This magnanimous yearly event welcomes the New by chasing away its Old.

In Asia, it happens to be a legendary monster who’s names and origin have many renditions throughout all of Asia, but what is agreed upon, is that once it was discovered that the very hungry amphibious creature was terrified of loud noises; fireworks; and the color red, those items were gathered and used to send it on its way. The Celebration has been performed every year since for thousands of years.

From the costumes to the camaraderie, red lanterns, fireworks, delicious sweet treats, plus those silky red envelopes with monetary treasures for good fortune within, there is much fun to be had by all were you to venture to see.

The merriment, mayhem, music, happiness and jovial feasting lasts from the second New Moon after the Winter Solstice, between January 21st and February 20th, of each year.

It concludes upon the arrival of the following full moon. Imagine Mardi Gras, America’s 4th of July and EVERY Carnivale EVERRR, all wrapped into one.

If there are any Chinese or Lunar New Year festivals or events taking place in your state, town, I urge you to check them out and enjoy the thrill of the moment with your loved ones.

My parents and their friends, Joey and Ed, took us to New York’s China Town back in 1964, during the Lunar New Year Celebration and I can still remember how exciting it was, albeit some rarities being very frightening for me. The fire breathing dragon turned out to be a formidably sized mechanical alligator which DID breathe out fire after having a lit match tossed at its opened mouth. That’s as much as I got to see. My Dad lifted me away from the viewing window despite my having a melt down at not being able to see the dragon eat the man, which was nothing a grand new tiny shiny two sided rattle drum couldn’t handle.

What made that night cement itself into the center of my happy place, along with the joyfully colorful Lunar New Year Celebration, was when our host, Ed Brind’Amore, told my sister and I that we could shout: “Happy New Year, Manhattan!” at the tops of our lungs to the top of the bridge before us — as soon as the fireworks commenced, that was. Oh, the suspense of it all. We had to wait for the fireworks and the moment they exploded, we wore out our voices trying to out-shout them, right in the middle of New York’s Mott Street, while wearing our Sunday best, muffs with matching hats. All eyes were smiling.

Sixty years later, the memory; a shooting star; an uncorrupted file, a vision from a child’s perspective still brings a smile in a flash; mesmerizing, all the same.

The sacred/zodiac animal sign of the Wood Dragon is what will be welcomed in this year. It’s said to be thee luckiest and most auspicious of all the animals; noble, loyal, faithful, authentic, hardworking, talented, with immense wisdom, strength, power, dignity, creativity, and let us not forget, it’ll be bringing an avalanche of good fortune wherever it goes.

It loves challenges but not the limelight. If you’re the Wood Dragon, is this true of you?

Here is a link to find out more and see which sacred totem animal you are and what your prediction will be for 2024.

In the following article, I’ll continue with Astrology, Astronomy, and the 2024 Feng Shui Compass Map for you to use as a template should you wish to begin re-designing your preferred space for the best of luck this new year.

