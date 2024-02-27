Comedian Richard Lewis of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Dies at 76 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Stand-up comic and actor Richard Lewis, star of the popular TV series CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (2000-2024), passed away February 27, 2024, at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. He was 76. In April of 2023 Lewis revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Richard Lewis was born June 29, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Englewood, New Jersey. Lewis first tried stand-up at an open mic in Greenwich Village in the early 1970s and began writing and regularly performing stand-up comedy in 1972, while holding a day job as a copywriter for an ad agency. After being discovered Lewis was introduced to the comedy clubs in Los Angeles. Lewis was known for his dark comedy, self-deprecation and for frank discussions of his many neuroses and his struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction.

Since he began his career in the early 1970s Lewis has built a long and successful career in stand-up, as well as film and television. In CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, Lewis played a dramatized and semi-autobiographical version of himself. He appeared throughout the series run as a recurring guest star in 41 episodes. From 1989 to 1992 Lewis co-starred opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the comedy series ANYTHING BUT LOVE. His additional filmography includes THE WRONG GUYS (1988), THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW (1992-1998), ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (1993), TALES FROM THE CRYPT (1989-1996), LEAVING LAS VEGAS (1995), RUDE AWAKENING (1998-2001), ALIAS (2001-2006), TWO AND A HALF MEN (2003-2015), 7TH HEAVEN (1996-2007), THE CLEANER (2008-2009), CODE BLACK (2015-2018) and BOJACK HORSEMAN (2014-2020).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Richard Lewis’s family during their time of grief.

