MD-6 Democratic Congressional Candidate, Physician Geoffrey Grammer, Strongly Supports Federal Protection Of IVF (Invitro Fertilization)







“IVF COMPLETED OUR FAMILY FOR MY WIFE AND ME, AND SO MANY OTHERS”

GAITHERSBURG, MD — Geoffrey Grammer, Democratic candidate for Maryland’s 6th congressional district, strongly supports federal protection of in-vitro fertilization treatments (IVF) in the wake of the controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling that determined an embryo is a living person, cutting off access to IVF, as clinics did not want to risk legal jeopardy.

A physician and psychiatrist, Geoffrey Grammer and his wife Mary El, have a child as a result of IVF. “We are incredibly grateful that IVF treatments helped us complete our family, with our much-wanted, much-loved, youngest son, Philip. In Congress, I will be committed to fighting measures that would deny other families that joy.” Grammer says he supports legislation to codify IVF federal protections and agrees the Alabama Supreme Court ruling is a direct result of Donald Trump’s promise to overturn Roe v. Wade.

There are 125 House Republicans who cosponsored the Life At Conception Act that defines a human being to include ‘all stages of life’, including the moment of fertilization. That would include a frozen embryo. The bill includes no exception for IVF.

According to Dr. Zev Williams, director of the Columbia University Fertility center, more than 8 million babies have been born in the U.S. using IVF — about 2% of births. Around 85% of Americans support IVF. https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/21/health/ivf-egg-freezing-explainer-wellness/index.html.

Geoffrey Grammer is a physician and psychiatrist who completed three deployments: twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan, leading mental health professionals into remote combat areas to care for soldiers. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Action Badge for direct combat engagement.

