





By Ron Signore

One…That is it. ONE. Donald Chump has had one successful business among his many failed ventures after being grifted into money and real estate by his father. It isn’t Chump Real Estate. The law finally caught up to Chump Real Estate being penalized over $400M in penalties and a 3-year ban from operating so much as a hot dog cart on a corner in New York.

Nope, the one business that is still in operation is selling red hats to morons. You have to allow some credit, though, because someone thought of capitalizing on that notion with the lightning in a bottle of idiots buying merch. This past weekend, the dishonorable ex-resident of the White House announced the launch of his sneaker line.

Yep, you heard me. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, and Cheeto Boy all have their own shoe line that hits the market. The goldish show with outlines of the American Flag around the top of the shoe can utilize the red in the flag to match the idiots in MAGA Red hats. In my life, I have bought far too many shoes. Between work shoes, sports shoes, and casual shoes, it is safe to say I have more pairs of shoes than the comedic stereotype of the woman who has shoes for every occasion. And I don’t buy the $20 shoes from my local five and dime, I buy the brands that carry a little more status, like Cole Haan, Jordans, Birks, etc… My wife laughs in disgust as we run out of storage for shoes in the house.

With that in mind, it is fair to say the cash outlay for these items as an aggregate is pretty high. At an individual pair level, still a decent dollar amount. However, I personally have never paid $399 for sneakers. That is the premium this cheat is stamping on the shoes for one to own them. Now, if for one second, I thought or believed that the gold on the shoe was of a significant material cost, as a business guy, go ahead, charge on a cost-plus model so you don’t lose money making them and selling them for less than cost.

But we know this conman. This is a conman who outsources clothing items to China, ironically preaching for things to be American made to gaslight his constituency, which in reality carries a minimal cost of production. He is banking on his name carrying the weight of a Michael Jordan in a shoe line. He is banking on his moron followers to cough this money up. A man who doesn’t acknowledge his business faults, the reality of the economy, or the reality of the affordability of this item in this economy continues to show how out of touch with reality this moron is. Sure, he will have some of his wealthier followers buy pairs, but the majority of his constituents are ignorant, lower income (at least has less disposable income) idiots. Some will buy just out of their own stupidity.

For the people who call anyone who doesn’t follow this cult and their values, they aren’t exactly using many free-thinking skills. Chump says jump…they will. From a free-thinking perspective, let’s look at some of the realities of this scenario.

Like every other con this man has run, it is to compensate for failures, and he will ride that wave til this fails. The verdicts handed down in New York carried penalties of over $400M and eliminated income from arguably his biggest state of business for the next three years. He owes over $80M in the latest E. Jean Carroll defamation suit, and based on recent quotes, I would not be shocked if there is another one filed because he just can’t keep his mouth shut.

Then you have the mounting legal fees from those cases in addition to the criminal proceedings for trying to overturn the election and defraud the United States, keeping, storing and alleged sharing of classified documents, falsifying business records in providing hush money to women, and in many states, cases against allowing him on the ballot with being the central piece of an insurrection.

Coming from a guy who caters in McDonalds for events, that all adds up to a lot of Big Macs. It truly begs the question, that seems to be avoided when asked, of how he is paying for all this. It is speculated that he is using his donations and campaign money to hold the courts off at abeyance until he can get elected and put an end to all the prosecutions- at least in his mind. Instead of people sending their hard-earned money in many denominations of value to a proclaimed billionaire in efforts to regain control of the White House, they are sending their hard-earned money for a man who defies the laws of the land he is seeking to preserve. There was even a $355M GoFundMe started for his legal fees from the NYC Fraud verdict, of which last I looked had over $26K in it. It is embarrassing.

While Biden backers helped outpace and raise over $42M in January, he has turned that money into adds showing exactly who this man is. Independent backing organizations, especially from The Lincoln Project, have used their funds to further show the real conman we all know and hate. President Biden and his loyal, at least loyally anti-Chump, followers have stepped up the attack game. It is the first campaign I can recall where the negative based adds are simply footage of accusations that can legitimately be proven with our eyes and ears. He isn’t getting slammed for being a failed businessman, or a fraudulent Christian who has no values or empathy, nor attacking policies, though there certainly is policy actions of his that have caused problems for this country over these past 8 years. Too bad near a million people won’t be able to vote on how he handled the pandemic and the economic inflation he sent this world into.

One part of history that becomes unfortunate for not being realized for these poor morons who send him their cash…the history of him stiffing people he owes…the best case scenario in this lose-lose is that he pays his fees…the more likely scenario is him keeping every dollar for himself.

